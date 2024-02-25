The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Motorcycle rider dies after crashing into tree on trail near Bright

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated February 25 2024 - 1:52pm, first published 1:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Police have confirmed the death of a motorcycle rider at Freeburgh, near Bright, on Saturday, February 24, after he crashed into a tree. File picture
Victoria Police have confirmed the death of a motorcycle rider at Freeburgh, near Bright, on Saturday, February 24, after he crashed into a tree. File picture

Three fatal motorcycle crashes have taken place in the North East in the space of a month following the death of a man on a trail near Bright on Saturday afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.