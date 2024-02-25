Motorcycle rider dies after crashing into tree on trail near Bright

Three fatal motorcycle crashes have taken place in the North East in the space of a month following the death of a man on a trail near Bright on Saturday afternoon.
Police said the man, who is yet to be formally identified, was riding along Dungey Track at Freeburgh just after 5pm on Saturday, February 24, where it is believed his motorbike left the track and crashed into a tree.
He died at the scene.
Police will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
It follows fatal motorcycle crashes at Guys Forest on Old Shelly-Walwa Road on Saturday, January 27, and the Beechworth-Wodonga Road at Indigo Valley on Friday, February 16.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.