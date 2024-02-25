Reaching for the Skyline as marvels of motoring celebrated

The fast and fabulous came to Albury's Noreuil Park as more than 100 cars, ranging from Ferraris to Holdens, went on show on Sunday, February 25.
Underlining the variety there was a 1969 Fiat 500, with a top speed of 70kmh, in the same row as a 1968 Prince Skyline capable of travelling at nearly 210kmh.
Association president and chef Anthony Saltalamacchia owns Luigi the Fiat as well as a former NSW police highway patrol Ford XR6 Turbo and 2017 Abarth that were also on display.
"I cook food and engines," the owner of the Fishy Shades of Cray food van said.
Luigi's name was inspired by the movie Cars, which features an animated Fiat 500 that is yellow rather than the self-described "attention-seeking" purple that Mr Saltalamacchia has used on his model.
"A mate and I spent every night after work and weekend putting him together," he said.
Spending part of his childhood 50 years ago on the island of Salina near Sicily inspired Mr Saltamacchia to want to own a 500.
"There were only two cars on the island and they were both Fiat 500s," the Barnawartha resident said.
His clubmate Jim Grice also had three cars on show, a 1956 Holden panel van undergoing restoration, 1968 Isuzu Bellett GT and a 1968 Prince Skyline GT.
"I'd never call myself a car person but I've got ten," the former owner of Grice's Removal and Storage said.
"It's not like I know every nut and bolt.
"I tinker with them and enjoy them but that's about it."
Nevertheless, Mr Grice is particularly proud and knowledgeable on the Skyline, the forerunner of the widely-known GTR of later years.
His model emerged a couple of years after the Prince Motor Company had merged with Nissan and it has the names of both marques on it.
Mr Grice bought his Skyline about five years ago from an owner at Rochester who had done it up.
The Skyline name first achieved fame in the 1964 pre-Formula One Japanese Grand Prix when it filled second to sixth place behind a Porsche 904 Carrera.
"The age of Japanese automotive prowess had arrived."
