Momentum found in the third quarter proves to be the winning edge

A third quarter surge proved to be the difference between the Tigers and Stingrays in the A-grade Ovens and Murray men's water polo on Sunday.
There wasn't much separating the two sides for the first half, before the Tigers were able to establish a minor lead which they extended in the final term, with the score reading 11-8 at the final buzzer.
Jake Luhrs led the way with three goals for the victors, while Trent Remington and Rex Gallagher both scored on three occasions throughout the game.
There was another nail-biting hit out in the A-grade women's competition, with the Tigers stunning last season's premiers the Sharks by two goals, 8-6.
Leah Dodd was able to convert four scoring opportunities to keep the Sharks in the hunt, while Meg McInnes, Kate Johnson and Breanna Moreland piled on two goals each to the Tigers' winning tally.
It was a more convincing victory in the other women's match, with Pool Pirates claiming a 20-6 victory against the Stingrays.
Katie Bruce shot an impressing six goals, while teammate Tegan Miles followed closely behind with five.
Emily Harvey came out of the blocks strong with two goals to see the sides level heading into the first break, before a 6-0 second term helped set the game up for the 'Rays.
Two rounds remain left to be played before the Ovens and Murray Water Polo Association finals get under way next month.
