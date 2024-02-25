Radio siren for Coodabeens but hope footy group may hit Border

After 43 years, the Coodabeen Champions have retired from radio, but the football lovers may appear on stage in Albury-Wodonga.
The group, who graced ABC radio for decades and 2AY in 2022-23, have announced they will not be returning to the airwaves this football season.
The crew, consisting of Jeff Richardson, Ian Cover, Torch McGee, Billy Baxter, Greg Champion, Simon Whelan and Andy Bellairs, entertained listeners with songs, country footy segments and amusing talkback callers.
Mr Bellairs, known as Young Andy because he is a generation below the others, said the departure was the result of discussions over the off-season among the team.
"After 43 years they felt it was time to hang up the headphones and do something a bit different with their Friday afternoons," Mr Bellairs said.
"Covey said they want to be able to do a bit of travel while they're still active because they're all getting up to 70."
Mr Bellairs played down the fact there would not be a farewell radio show.
"It's kind of not the Coodabeens way," he said.
"It started in the outer at the MCG with a chat among the crowd and that's what it was about, no-one takes themselves so seriously that we need to be lauded with champagne and bouquets.
"It's an idea (retirement) that came over summer, it was not thought about at the end of the last footy season, it just came to a head, it was a very organic thing."
While no longer on the radio, there are moves afoot for performances in person which may encompass the Border.
"We've got some plans developing around getting out on the road and doing some live shows," Mr Bellairs said.
Bellairs said tour plans and news would be posted on the Coodabeens website and Facebook page.
Among those lamenting their exit from the airwaves is the creator of the Country Footy Scores website Glenn McMahon, who is also principal of Corowa's St Mary's Primary School.
He appeared multiple times each season with the Coodabeens and conducted competitions with them around the best football jumper and best club nickname in the COVID-blighted seasons.
"A little voice for country clubs is gone," Mr McMahon, who helped provide interview subjects, said.
"But they're just amazing people, I was with them outside the MCG and in the studios and they're genuinely interested in country football, it's not just a tick-the-box thing.
"They'll be a big loss."
The Coodabeens aired on the ABC on Saturday mornings, resulting in listeners tuning in on their way to matches before switching to Friday evenings on 2AY.
They interviewed figures from clubs in our region extending from Osborne in the north to the Benalla All Blacks in the south, following the journey of Irish players at the latter club last year as they made a reserves grand final.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.