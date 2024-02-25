North Albury's 'Billy' Elliott wins player of the match in T20 decider

North Albury strangled Tallangatta's aggressive top order to post a 45-run win in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial's T20 grand final on Sunday.
The match at Urana Road Oval had a football-like atmosphere as Culcairn celebrated its earlier win over Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock in the District-Hume decider.
There were some feisty moments between the opposing teams, but North easily defended its total of 9-129 against last year's winners, who posted only 84.
"We were probably 10-15 under, but big Blake Elliott just busted the game open for us, which allowed us to do what we do best and strangle teams," premiership coach Matt Condon offered.
Right-armer Elliott claimed Shoaib Shaikh and the in-form Nathan Thompson, who was coming off an unbeaten 81 the day before, for ducks in the first over and followed it in his second over with Dilhara Lokuhettige magnificently caught by diving wicketkeeper Ben Fulford.
It was so spectacular it resembled some of the sprawling catches by former West Indian keeper Jeff Dujon in the 1980s.
At 3-4, the match was largely decided.
"Just a little disappointing we didn't execute with the bat, the wicket kept low, we needed to hit straighter, we went across the line and it cost us in the end," Bushies' coach Matt Armstrong suggested.
North's Cal Langlands continued his strong recent form with 36, while Condon (25) and Tom Hemsley (22) also chipped in.
Tallangatta's only hope after the horror start was English powerhouse John Oswell.
He smashed Haydyn Roberts for a lovely lofted on-drive for six with the first ball from the fourth over and impressed with his timing.
However, when he tried to belt medium-pacer Hemsley, he was bowled for 21 and the match was effectively over at 4-31.
Oswell top-scored with 21 as Elliott's opening spell (3-9) sealed the player of the match award, while Tim Hartshorn's left-arm off-spin (4-17) also proved decisive.
Earlier, Culcairn dismissed Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock for 86 as Lachie Knobel captured 5-13.
In a re-match of last year's decider and with the same winner, Culcairn passed the target four wickets down.
