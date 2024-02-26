Men's shed petition with 500-plus signatures lodged with council

Indigo Shire councillors will decide on Tuesday night whether to support the Tangam-Kiewa Men's Shed group in its bid to secure a new home.
But councillors on February 27 will also vote on a recommendation to endorse works on the group's Kiewa East Road site which includes removing sheds on the property.
A petition with 516 signatures calling for the council to allow the group to remain on its premises was received by the council on February 19.
The council offered to store the group's tools, including two lathes, in a shipping container until a new shed could be found.
The petition asked the council to renew and extend the group's licence agreement and allow them to remain located at the site.
It also asked the council to, "recognise that the Tangam-Kiewa Men's Shed requires a space that is compliant with Australian Men's Shed Association policies, has provisions for outreach services to attend, lockable storage, has accessible and equitable facilities for members including adequate restroom facilities, parking and wheelchair access, and in recognising these requirements will cease suggesting alternative locations that do not meet these requirements.
"Recognise that the undersigned of this petition support the Tangam-Kiewa Men's Shed operating in its current location and would like council to take action to support the Tangam-Kiewa Men's Shed to remain operating".
Tangam-Kiewa Men's Shed president Jack Britton told The Border Mail the group just wanted to know they had a future home.
He said talk of the group setting up a new shed at Coulston Park - part of the council's Coulston Park Master Plan is for a shed at the eastern side of the property - was not conducive to their cause.
"How long will that take - 20 years?" he said.
Councillors at Tuesday night's meeting are also expected to discuss a petition calling for the construction of a new footpath on the south side of Blanche Street at Wahgunyah.
"We the undersigned, are concerned residents of Wahgunyah who urge our councillors to recognise our concerns for the safety of pedestrians in Blanche Street, Wahgunyah, and order the construction of a footpath on the south side of Blanche Street between Frederick and Foord Streets as a matter of priority."
A recommendation notes the matter "will be investigated as an operational matter and will be considered against other footpath priorities as part of the future capital works program".
