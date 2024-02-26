The Border Mail
Men's shed petition with 500-plus signatures lodged with council

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
February 26 2024 - 6:00pm
Tangam-Kiewa Men's Shed member Rikki Schliebs is part of the push to "Save Our Men's Shed". PIcture by James Wiltshire.
Indigo Shire councillors will decide on Tuesday night whether to support the Tangam-Kiewa Men's Shed group in its bid to secure a new home.

