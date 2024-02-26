Mixed weekend for Border products in Supercars' opening round at Bathurst

David Reynolds was the Border's standout performer in the Supercars' opening round at Bathurst over the weekend.
Reynolds qualified and finished in the top 10 in both 250km races and left the circuit on Sunday night fifth in the Championship standings.
The Albury product moved to Team 18 during the off-season after three years at Gove Racing and the change in environment is obviously working well for the Supercars' veteran.
As soon as the cars rolled out for the first practice session on Friday, Reynolds was on the pace and qualified 10th on Saturday and eighth on Sunday, but it was the racing where he shone.
It was the Reynolds of old, fast, smooth and aggressive, relishing his new surroundings and taking the fight to the frontrunners.
He finished sixth on Saturday and fifth on Sunday and was very happy with the first real hit out of the new year.
"I'm really enjoying life at Team 18," he said.
"We have a lot of fun and the atmosphere is great. I mean we're serious about things when it comes to racing, but otherwise we are just laughing a lot and having a really good time. It's the sort of place that suits me, if I'm in the right environment, I race better and get better results, so I couldn't be happier right now."
Reynolds' team-mate is another veteran in Mark Winterbottom and they raced together at Tickford Racing a number of years ago, but have remained friends.
"It's really good to be with Frosty (Winterbottom), I rang him before we did the deal to move over and straight away I felt like it was going to be a good thing," Reynolds said.
After a big off-season, Albury-based Brad Jones Racing had a tough start.
After securing two top 10 results on Saturday, with Bryce Fullwood seventh and Andre Heimgartner ninth, Sunday was a step back as Fullwood only managed 12th and Heimgartner 18th, despite not encountering any mechanical dramas or problems in the pit stops to hinder their performance.
It was a genuine lack of race pace which would be a big concern.
"A bit of a disappointing day on Sunday after a pretty good race run on Saturday," Heimgartner said.
"We felt like we found something in qualifying on Sunday, which was positive, but the race car really struggled so that was definitely a negative.
"We will see what we can learn going forward to the next race in Melbourne."
Fullwood was a bit more upbeat.
"Obviously we had a really strong day on Saturday, qualifying was relatively strong and the race car was really good but, unfortunately, on Sunday we didn't hit qualifying, not really too sure why - the car felt really good, just didn't produce a lap time which was a little bit disappointing for us," he said.
"So we started the race 20th and, again, had a really good race car, had a few features I was managing through the race, which hampered the performance again.
"But to come home 12th with what I had going on, I'm really, really happy with that. I think we can hold our heads high know we have a really good race car and we've just got to qualify a bit further up front, and we'll be well in the mix."
The next round is at the Australian Grand Prix from March 21-24.
