'Mentally exhausted': Couple's anguish as techno thieves strike for third time

An Albury couple have two of their cars stolen three times in just 48 hours, with the pair of the belief sophisticated jamming technology was used in all of the incidents.
The dark grey vehicle was again stolen on Sunday morning.
His partner Paula Thompson's white X1 was then taken and underwent a factory reset about 12.15am on Monday.
The cars have a combined value of $200,000 and the pair believe wireless technology was used to hack into the vehicles and disable security cameras at their home.
Police were heading to the site of the thefts on Monday morning to examine the scene.
They are investigating the circumstances of the case and how the cars were taken.
There hasn't been any sign of the missing cars.
"We're just mentally exhausted," Ms Thompson said.
"His car was stolen twice, now my car's been stolen.
"We've taken measures to ensure they're not stolen - they're always locked, the keys are always safe and secure.
"Everything is claimable on insurance but that's not the point, we've both been left without cars.
"We're both directors of our own businesses and my day is cancelled and will involve being onto the insurance company."
Ms Thompson was planning to call the car company on Monday morning but thinks if the thieves are able to take the cars without keys, they can probably disable the GPS trackers.
"They definitely know what they're doing," she said.
"We've got security cameras front and back, it picks up when a leaf blows past or when someone walks past.
"There's no footage of any of the three car thefts.
"We know the cameras are being jammed."
Mr Cameron hopes police can catch the thieves.
"I've had a lot of support from people saying they'll keep an eye out, the posts on Facebook have reached a lot of people, but there's been no actual sightings of the cars, none," he said.
"I can't imagine we'll see them now.
"They can go a long way in 24 hours."
The white BMW has Victorian plates CLG 509 and the grey car has NSW plates NBY 48N.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
Videos posted on social media show thieves using various techniques to unlock and steal cars without keys.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.