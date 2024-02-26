Famous, friendly and furry: This red muppet is in town with familiar faces

The muppet with a contagious giggle is heading for Albury.
Elmo's Circus Dream will arrive at Albury Entertainment Centre on Monday, March 4, and Tuesday, March 5, as part of a regional Victoria tour.
Performances will take place at 10.30am, 1pm and 3.30pm.
Elmo will also be at Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday, March 2, and Sunday, March 3.
Audiences will want to sing along to the Sesame Street theme song when Elmo's bedtime story comes to life as a circus wonderland.
Some familiar faces will also make an appearance, with Elmo and his friends Abby, Cookie Monster, Grover, Bert and Ernie all express their desire to join the circus.
The world under the big top promises clowns, daring stunts, captivating dog acts and dance routines.
There will be acrobatic displays, juggling and impressive illusions from a cast of internationally renowned circus performers.
Surrounded by colourful costumes and entertaining music, it's hoped children will discover the power of their dreams and their imaginations will be ignited.
Show director Keith Brown has already seen the excitement take off in regional Victoria.
"The buzz is huge! We visited Shepparton a few days ago and everyone is so excited. The general public cannot believe how many characters we have in the show," he said.
"It is not just Elmo, the whole gang is here with dancers, international circus performers and magic acts. It is a full action packed show and we cannot wait to bring it to as many local regional theatres as possible."
For tickets and more information visit sesamestreetcircus.com.au.
