Claims of carjacking, fake signature, wads of cash and pursuits in Holden saga

A man who says he paid $15,500 for a car reportedly involved in police pursuits and a carjacking may have been "taken for a ride".
Georgina Lamb paid $30,000 for the VF series two Holden SSV in October 2022.
A Wodonga court hearing to determine the car's rightful owner heard Lamb's son and her partner took the vehicle to Albury on October 8 last year, and her son returned home five days later without the Holden.
Mitchell Ryan Crowe said he paid $15,500 for the car from Ms Lamb, and provided a receipt and a signature he said was hers.
Ms Lamb said it wasn't her signature on the document and that she had never met Mr Crowe and didn't know him.
She gave Wodonga police samples of her signature which the court heard didn't match the signature on the receipt.
Ms Lamb said her son Zack and her partner David Mitchell told her they'd been "stood over" for the car.
Her son said Trevor Kennedy and Matthew Sullivan had demanded the car, and a statement was made by Zack to Albury police stating the car had been taken by force.
NSW police are investigating the reported carjacking.
Mr Crowe, who was at times agitated and swore during the hearing - and was told by magistrate Simon Zebrowski not to play the race card after stating "this is my land, I'm Aboriginal" - believed he was the rightful owner.
Police seized the white V8 outside his Baranduda home on Lexcen Street on October 16 last year, and it remained in the police holding yard.
He said he had bought the car for cheap as an investment and had conducted checks to ensure it wasn't stolen.
Ms Lamb said the car hadn't been reported stolen as she was told it might be returned to her, and she had struggled to get to Albury to report the theft.
Leading Senior Constable Les Hare asked Mr Crowe about his purchase, which Mr Crowe said involved cash being handed over on the boot of the vehicle while in South Albury.
"You probably agree with me when I say that the deal that sounded too good to be true ended up being so?" he said.
"Probably," Mr Crowe replied.
Mr Crowe said the sellers told him the car had been in pursuits and it would be impounded anyway.
Mr Zebrowski - who threatened to find against Mr Crowe after repeated interruptions and swearing - said it was an interesting case and he appeared to have bought the car in good faith and been "duped".
"It's entirely possible that Mr Crowe was taken for a ride, no pun intended," the magistrate said.
Mr Zebrowski said the true owner didn't lose ownership of the vehicle because it was stolen.
He ordered on February 22 that the car be returned to Ms Lamb.
Mr Crowe also has criminal charges pending in Wodonga court on April 17.
