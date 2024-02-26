Our say: Voting move no big advance for Twin City

WODONGA Council has been at loggerheads with the Victorian government over the fate of the Twin Cities' hospitals in recent times, but there is another fundamental issue that has seen the state ignore the views of the city.
That involves the electoral system used to vote in councillors.
Wodonga Council is now chosen by enrolled voters from across the city, whether you live in Killara or Federation Park you have the same choice of candidates.
But when ballots are mailed out for this October's election, electors will be limited to electing one councillor rather than a full team of seven.
That is because wards are being introduced, with Wodonga cut up into seven different areas, resulting in one councillor being chosen from each zone.
It is a situation that Wodonga Council opposed and mayor Ron Mildren wrote to Local Government Minister Melissa Horne requesting the status quo remain, as the whole city was not drastically different in geography or demography.
Having divisions for each councillor, in theory, is expected to make them more accountable and responsive to voters' needs.
However, Cr Mildren has pointed out there is the potential for parochialism with councillors blinded to the bigger picture because of a focus on their patch.
Though with councillors not being required to live in their ward it frays the connection between voters and their would-be representatives and does not close the door to another Albury resident standing in Wodonga as past mayor Kev Poulton did at the last poll.
Will there will be voting patterns based on whether a councillor is in a semi-rural ward or fully urban ward?
With High Street the boundary for wards, what happens when a big CBD issue erupts?
No doubt many other questions will occur as well as expenses, with population shifts meaning wards are regularly redrawn before elections.
