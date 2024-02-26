Prisoner bombarded victim with 850 calls in a month while jailed at Beechworth

A Beechworth inmate who called his partner 850 times from prison, including to make threats despite an intervention order being in place, will serve a further year in custody.
The 38-year-old man was serving time after serious offences involving the same woman.
He had been jailed in March last year for aggravated assault of a female, persistent intervention order breaches, stalking and criminal damage.
He was later jailed for intimidation or reprisal offences after getting another man to contact her in a bid to get an intervention order changed.
The other man later assaulted the victim by pushing her into a coffee table and pinning her down in front of her 12-year-old daughter.
The man was again jailed for that offending, but continued to harass the victim while serving time at Beechworth.
The Wangaratta court on Monday, February 26, heard the 38-year-old was angry that the victim had removed her consent for the inmate to call her.
He was unwilling to accept that she could end the relationship and was trying to coerce her into staying with him.
There were 850 calls to the woman made from October 30 to November 28 last year.
The offender called the woman a "dirty slut and a whorebag" and she asked "can you just stop calling".
"Not a chance," he replied.
The man said if he was unable to call her, he'd just send her letters.
"When I get out it's gonna be a completely different story," he said.
The 38-year-old said he'd saved the victim from giving evidence at a trial and said the woman would suffer with him while he was in jail.
The calls were recorded and the final conversation was overheard by a custody officer.
"This is a person who simply doesn't understand that he's not in charge of the world and that other people need to be treated with dignity and respect," magistrate Peter Dunn said.
The man was moved from Beechworth - which the court heard was considered the nicest prison in the state - and he remains at Loddon.
His lawyer asked that any prison sentence be served at the same time as his current term, but Mr Dunn said additional time was needed.
He ordered the man serve an additional year in custody.
"He's got to stop or he will never get out," Mr Dunn said.
