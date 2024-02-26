'It's been a nightmare': The day reception dropped from full bars to none

An Indigo Valley resident says he had put up with "crap mobile phone coverage" for years, but he has found a glimmer of hope for his connection woes.
Mr Holden lodged a complaint with the Victorian ombudsman and, through his investigations, found out about a federally funded phone booster program now available to residents in Indigo, Alpine and Towong shires.
"It was fine until 2021 when the signal just disappeared, it wasn't just us, it affected our neighbours, everyone around here suddenly lost signal in 2021," Mr Holden said.
"We used to have a tower up here, we heard that it was taken down and put at the pole at the footy ground at Barny, so it's down low, we don't get the signal anymore, so the valley misses out.
"We had to walk outside to get a phone signal, the wife's mum is 90 and we'd ring up to check up on her. It wasn't much fun walking outside to do this in the middle of winter."
Mr Holden signed on to use a $2.3 million program that provides free mobile phone boosters which has been extended until March next year. It gives up to 800 households the opportunity to improve mobile phone reception at their homes.
Community Business Connect's "Rural Connectivity for Recovery and Resilience Project" is free for homes, but not available for businesses.
Roz Michelini, who lives eight kilometres from Myrtleford, said having mobile coverage had "saved her a lot of concern".
"We didn't have any mobile coverage at our place. Since the booster was installed, it's removed so much stress. Beforehand I was completely isolated if not in the house. It's also saved me time," Ms Michelini said.
Mr Holden said he "still had dramas with mobile phone reception at certain times" but that the program "was generally a game changer".
"It not perfect but it is much, much better since we've had this installed," he said.
People in Indigo, Alpine or Towong shires who are missing out on communication from family or friends or having difficulty with online services including banking can register for the program at www.cbconnect.com.au/rcrr.
CBC technology manager Dan Fewster said a pilot project in the Nariel Valley in 2021 had produced good results for people who had been dealing with the daily frustration of not having mobile reception at home.
"Community Business Connect, a social enterprise created by AgBiz Assist, based in north east Victoria was established with the express purpose of helping regional communities navigate technology challenges for social and business benefit," he said.
"So, this project is a perfect fit and results from the pilot project showed us just how much good mobile phone reception can affect people's lives."
Installations for the Connectivity program started in February 2023 with 200 boosters installed. A further 300 people have registered. The program can fund the installation of up to 800 boosters.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.