The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'It's been a nightmare': The day reception dropped from full bars to none

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
February 27 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indigo Valley mechanic Jack Holden says he gets no signal at all in his shed, but can get a few bars in his home with the booster set up just four metres away. Picture by James Wiltshire
Indigo Valley mechanic Jack Holden says he gets no signal at all in his shed, but can get a few bars in his home with the booster set up just four metres away. Picture by James Wiltshire

An Indigo Valley resident says he had put up with "crap mobile phone coverage" for years, but he has found a glimmer of hope for his connection woes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.