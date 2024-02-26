Brief argument ends with 'ice' addict deliberately aiming stolen ute at man

A methamphetamine addict with a few jail terms under his belt did a U-turn in his stolen ute, lined up another man and drove straight at him.
The man was standing on his front nature strip outside a block of units in South Albury when James Brendon McWaters put his foot to the accelerator.
Despite the short distance, the impact was enough to throw the victim on to the bonnet and into the air, leaving him with multiple cuts and abrasions and a puncture wound to his hip.
McWaters had only arrived at the man's unit a few minutes earlier, long enough for them to argue before he drove away.
His victim followed, walking down the driveway.
Albury Local Court heard on Monday, February 26, that after driving into the man, McWaters took off again without any thought about his condition.
But his offending - for which he was given two years and four months in jail - wasn't finished.
McWaters drove erratically through several areas of Albury that afternoon of December 9, concerning some people to the extent that they followed him while relaying updates to police.
This included McWaters doing burnouts on a South Albury grassed sporting field, suddenly stopping his car and appearing to fall asleep a couple of times and deliberately driving at and damaging another car when the owner tried to block him in.
McWaters, 25, of Poole Street, Albury, appeared before magistrate Sally McLaughlin via a video link to Junee jail
He previously pleaded guilty to a string of charges, including a second offence charge of driving a motor vehicle with menaces towards another person with intent, drive a conveyance taken without consent of owner, a second offence of disqualified driving, fail to stop after an impact causing injury, dangerous driving, not give particulars to other driver and possess a prohibited drug.
Defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston said McWaters clearly had a drug issue, and that if he didn't address his addiction he would continue coming back to court.
Ms McCorriston said McWaters had "strong prospects" of rehabilitation, but Ms McLaughlin said she rejected that submission.
Ms McLaughlin, who later stood the matter down to further consider her sentence, pointed out how McWaters had continually offended since he began having drug issues in 2016.
That had culminated in many court appearances and a couple of jail stretches.
On sentence, Ms McLaughlin said the charges involved "a number of matters" that were "very serious examples of the offending".
Ms McLaughlin highlighted how the impact when McWaters drove at the man was sufficient to "lift him off the ground".
"It's a serious example of menacing driving," she said.
"The drive in a manner dangerous is an extremely serious example of the offending.
"Ultimately he was still yelling at members of the public when police arrived."
Ms McLaughlin described McWaters as a young man "who has had a significant struggle with drug addiction" since 2016.
She said if he was unable to overcome that addiction, he would "spend much of his life in jail".
Ms McLaughlin said there was no alternative to full-time custody, handing him a 28-month term with a non-parole period that will him behind bars until June 8, 2025.
The court was told McWaters drove the stolen white Toyota Hilux utility, which had Victorian number plates from an unrelated theft, to the Butson Avenue units about 1.50pm.
McWaters spoke to the victim then left.
But on seeing the man walking down the driveway, McWaters did a U-turn on the road before accelerating "towards the victim"
"The accused has mounted the median strip and struck the victim, causing (him) to hit the bonnet of the Hilux ute and lift off the ground," police said.
The incident was witnessed by several neighbours.
Police attended, but the victim refused to make a statement.
At 3.08pm, police received further reports of McWaters driving "in an erratic manner" in the South Albury area and "conducting burnouts on a grassed field".
When police got there they turned on their vehicle's warning lights and sirens, but McWaters ignored this and accelerated away - once again, erratically.
By this stage he was followed by a couple of people in another car, who contacted police to give updates on what was happening including swerving on to the wrong side of the road.
Eventually he stopped, so the other driver did likewise while turning on their car's hazard lights.
Another motorist pulled in front of the Hilux then McWaters accelerated away, striking that second vehicle.
His erratic driving continued until he pulled over in Calimo Street, North Albury.
After watching him for a couple of minutes, one of the people in the first car that followed him got out and walked over.
McWaters "appeared to be asleep" at the wheel, so one person tried to grab the keys from the ignition as the other moved the gear shift from "drive" into park".
They eventually got the keys, then drove a short distance away to wait for police.
When they arrived they noticed McWaters yelling at people who had come over to see what was happening.
He then got back into the utility, found a spare set of keys and drove off once again around the area before stopping for a second time in Calimo Street - for a second sleep.
Someone else tried to grab the keys, then police arrived and arrested McWaters.
They suspected he was affected by some kind of substance as he was unsteady on his feet and "sweating profusely".
After providing police with a negative preliminary test for alcohol, they saw him start fiddling with his pants.
A small, clear, resealable plastic bag fell from his hand, with police establishing this to contain two grams of methamphetamine.
McWaters was also disqualified from driving for five years and convicted and fined $3000.
