Few cans of beer with chips, then went for a drive and crashed into a tree

It was "just by chance" that a motorist with a bellyful of beer did not seriously hurt himself or others after he crashed his car on a busy Thurgoona road.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said Jakes Olam had committed what she considered to be "a serious example of this offending".
Defence lawyer Mark Cronin earlier submitted to Albury Local Court on Monday, February 26, that this was the case.
"It's cost him $4000 (for repairs), that's just been lost to him," Mr Cronin said, as his client pleaded guilty to driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol and failing to transfer registration.
He said Olam had no history of traffic offences in either his homeland of Papua New Guinea or in Australia.
Mr Cronin said that Olam had visited Papua New Guinea not long before he committed his drink-driving offence.
While there, he witnessed the carnage of rioting in the country.
"He was dwelling on that; it's the only reason he can think of (as to why) he consumed so much alcohol," Mr Cronin said.
Ms McLaughlin said the seriousness of the drink-driving offence was exacerbated by the crash.
Police told the court that Olam was driving his red Mazda 3 east along Thurgoona Drive on January 21 about 6.30pm when he lost control on a right-hand bend.
"The accused tried to take corrective action and pulled the steering wheel to the right while he crossed over to the incorrect side of the road and crashed through bushes."
Olam's car then crashed into a large tree.
While the car was badly damaged, he avoided injury and was standing by the vehicle with his mobile phone in his hand.
Olam estimated he had been driving between 80kmh and 100kmh at the time.
The court was told he bought the car in early 2020, but had forgotten to transfer the registration into his name.
After a positive preliminary breath test, Olam provided a breath analysis reading at Albury police station of 0.197.
Police said he was clearly "well-affected" by alcohol.
Olam revealed he had downed "three or four" Carlton Dry cans of beer at the Springdale Heights Tavern between 6pm and 6.20pm, while eating a bowl of hot chips.
Ms McLaughlin placed Olam on a nine-month community corrections order, disqualified him from driving for seven months and convicted and fined him $1400.
