Police release pictures of men sought after worker threatened with machete

Police have released descriptions of two men sought after a weekend armed robbery at a West Wodonga bottle shop.
Victoria Police said the incident occurred at the Birallee bottle shop on Melrose Drive about 9.20pm on Friday, February 23.
"One of the men stole alcohol, before a staff member in the store attempted to follow him," police said in a statement on Tuesday, February 27.
"Police were told the second offender threatened the staff member with a machete, then stole a slab of beer.
"There were no physical injuries.
"Both men fled the scene in a blue sedan."
Police said the first man was described as Caucasian and was wearing a tan coloured baseball hat, black T-shirt and black shorts.
The second man was wearing a white coloured hoodie with motif, cream-coloured skinny jeans and black shoes.
Wodonga Crime Investigation Unit detectives have also released CCTV vision of the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has CCTV/dashcam footage or information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppers.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.