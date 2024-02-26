The Albury Tiger defender who should be as fit as he ever has in his career

Albury will have a VFL-prepared Hamish Gilmore this season.
Gilmore has moved to Melbourne and spent the off-season training at VFL grand final club Werribee.
However, the representative defender isn't part of the state league outfit's official list.
"It's like the old rookie position, I suppose, where you train with them and if there's an injury or something occurs (to a listed player) you might get elevated," Albury co-coach Shaun Daly explained.
Gilmore will join a handful of travellers, including Mat Walker and Fletcher Carroll.
A number of clubs have at least one player living in Melbourne, although some, including Wangaratta Rovers, have a strong contingent based in the Victorian capital.
"He's going to travel back which can be a little difficult for some players to do, but he's a ripper, he just wants to get the best out of himself and get on that list and play as many state league games as he can," Daly added.
"He's now got a VFL pre-season under his belt and it's good to have guys get that exposure to a pretty professional environment."
Gilmore was part of a three-man key defensive outfit which helped carry Albury to a grand final against Yarrawonga last year.
Unfortunately, Jessy Wilson injured his knee in the first quarter and missed the rest of the match. He will also miss this year after reconstructive surgery.
Third member Lucas Conlan is on Port Melbourne's VFL list, so Gilmore's retention is crucial to the Tigers' hopes.
He graduated to interleague level last year, along with Conlan and Wilson.
"We knew what he could do, a few of the boys played at Wagga Tigers with him, we knew his best position was down back where he's such a difficult match-up because he's so fast, tall and strong," Daly offered.
"He was really good for us, playing one-out on Cal Moore in a prelim final, most people don't need that and he did a pretty good job on him."
Former Richmond and Carlton forward Moore has won the Morris Medal and finished runner-up twice in his three seasons, so marking him has become the league's most difficult task, with Gilmore restricting him to a goal in the 41-point preliminary final win.
