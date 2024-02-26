Pair grabbed $1204 worth of goods and simply sprinted out of store

A woman who loaded up with $1204 worth of items at a sports store simply sprinted out without paying.
Chloe Durso was one of two people who went to the Wangaratta SportsPower on Murphy Street on April 7, 2022.
She was on a suspended learner permit and parked a black Honda Jazz nearby and walked in.
The pair browsed various items and took $1204 worth of goods to the car as a member of the public took a photograph.
Durso was 19 at the time and was using ice.
The Wodonga court heard the Thurgoona woman had been drug free for eight months.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said things had stabilised for his client.
Durso was ordered to be of good behaviour, fined $200 and ordered to pay back $1204.
