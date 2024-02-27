Michael Pithers charged with lighting four fires at Table Top, Thurgoona

UPDATE: Michael Pithers has chosen not to apply for bail after being charged with lighting four fires in Thurgoona and Table Top.
The 29-year-old's matter was before Albury Local Court on Tuesday following his arrest in a car the previous afternoon.
He was represented by lawyer Sue Robey, who did not seek her client's release.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin ordered Pithers return to court on March 12.
EARLIER: Police have charged an alleged arsonist behind four fires at Table Top and Thurgoona since the start of the year.
Police stopped a driver, 29, in a white Toyota Corolla on Table Top Road at Thurgoona on Monday, February 26.
The man was spoken to about 3.30pm.
He was arrested and charged with lighting four fires.
His charges include four counts of intentionally causing a fire and being reckless as to its spread, driving a car while disqualified and having a knife in a public place.
The man will face Albury Local Court on Tuesday.
"Police will allege the man was involved in four suspicious fires in Table Top and Thurgoona since January 2024," a police spokeswoman said.
Police continue to investigate the matters.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.