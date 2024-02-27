The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Fake VicRoads account created to steal car, stolen goods at home, court told

Updated February 27 2024 - 2:06pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Neall has been bailed to attend drug rehab in Wangaratta after allegedly having stolen goods and stealing a car by creating a fake VicRoads account. File photo
Daniel Neall has been bailed to attend drug rehab in Wangaratta after allegedly having stolen goods and stealing a car by creating a fake VicRoads account. File photo

A man accused of creating a fake VicRoads account to steal a car, and having a huge haul of stolen goods at his home, has been bailed to attend drug rehab.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.