Fake VicRoads account created to steal car, stolen goods at home, court told

A man accused of creating a fake VicRoads account to steal a car, and having a huge haul of stolen goods at his home, has been bailed to attend drug rehab.
Wodonga police searched Daniel Neall's Primrose Way home on September 15 last year.
The two occupants said Neall had been living at the house with his partner Tammie Parnaby, and said any property in the back carport and garden shed was his.
A search of the areas, and Neall's room, found gel blasters, stolen number plates, rounds of .22 ammunition and shotgun shells, ice, a slingshot, firearm parts, two air compressors, a tool bag with tools, three whipper snippers, a spray painted black Suzuki motorbike with the vehicle identification number ground off, foreign currently, antique coins, keys, watches, and other items.
An SES service medal in the name of a man who had his car stolen on April 30 was also found.
Neall was found by police at a Waratah Way home two days later and taken into custody.
The Wodonga court on Tuesday, February 27, said it was also alleged Neall had created a false myVicRoads account.
Detectives allege the owner of a car was in jail when the ownership details were changed into Neall's name.
Neall told police the car had been legitimately purchased, but the alleged victim said the car was stolen from his home and no transaction had taken place.
Neall had been in custody for 163 days following his arrest.
He is also wanted in Albury.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said his client disputed the allegations and a hearing would be held in April.
He asked magistrate Ian Watkins to release his client to attend drug rehabilitation at Gateway Health in Wangaratta.
Mr Watkins granted bail to live at the centre and warned he had to remain there.
He will return to court on April 10.
Neall also has older charges of possessing ice and driving while disqualified pending.
