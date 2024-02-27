BROCK-BURRUM: Gains, losses, Q&A with Brendan Roberson and prospects this season

What are your expectations this season?: Fun, mateship and enthusiastic effort. I'm not the type of coach who'll be making demands on anyone. I expect the players will attend training because they want to be there. Because it's fun, challenging, productive and time well spent. Being a non-playing coach I'll be expecting that every player in my stable who wants to be coached and improve something or anything about themselves with a positive focus will be easily able to demonstrate improved results. Our supporters will notice new standards in performance from every single player. How much improvement will merely come down to each player's availability to resources like time, personal health and well-being. A vision for themselves, a positive and optimistic mindset, their attitude, discipline, consistency, a good work ethic, trust, belief and a little bit of patience. With the effort and dedication the committees and volunteers put into preparing their clubs to be ready by round one. It only makes sense that with seven weeks before the serious stuff starts that any club could find itself in a position that could make it the flag favourites. Obviously a club like Jindera has a nice headstart on a club like us. To their credit Jindera made the bold move of announcing Joel as their 2024 coach while the 2023 season was still up for grabs. Osborne has stability. Holbrook has stability. Howlong, RWW Giants, CDHBU and Lockhart have been building to where they are now, as genuine contenders. Billabong Crows have landed some seriously good recruits from Canberra, putting them instantly in the hunt. Henty's thirds beat our thirds in the grand final last year. So based on the seriously impressive talent of the lads I've witnessed at our training so far I can only imagine how brilliant six to ten of the Henty kids must be. They could possibly shock us all. I haven't heard much about what's going on at Culcairn or Murray Magpies. But as with Billabong Crows, you only need to sign one good player from outside the area and that might turn into seven and all of a sudden it'll all come down to which team gels together the best and has the highest number of fit, healthy players available to pick from at the business end of the year which as of late February is still 182 days away from the first weekend of the finals.