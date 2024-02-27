The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

BROCK-BURRUM: Gains, losses, Q&A with Brendan Roberson and prospects this season

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated February 27 2024 - 2:42pm, first published 2:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Roberson was the last coach to be appointed during the Hume league off-season. Picture by James Wiltshire
Brendan Roberson was the last coach to be appointed during the Hume league off-season. Picture by James Wiltshire

BROCK-BURRUM

Coach: Brendan Roberson

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.