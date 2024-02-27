Giant interest in 'complex' fraud case involving footy club treasurer

A three-day hearing has been pencilled in for August to determine whether a man defrauded a Hume Football League club out of more than $184,000.
The allegations levelled against Bradley James Tyrell were initially set down for a hearing last October.
But that had to be set aside as a result of more forensic accounting needing to be carried out in relation to the alleged fraud.
The case has been adjourned numerous times as a result of the complexity involved in the case, under which Tyrell has been charged with at least 45 counts of obtaining a financial advantage by deception.
Those charges were laid in relation to the time he spent as treasurer of the Rand-Walbundrie-Walla Giants.
Director of Public Prosecutions representative Ben Edye told Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Tuesday, February 27, that his office was no longer electing to proceed with the case on indictment.
My Edye said the case would now be dealt with summarily in the Local Court.
Solicitor Mark Cronin said it was likely a hearing would run for three to four days.
After raising the matter of the previous hearing being set aside, Ms McLaughlin set down the new hearing for August 16, 17 and 18.
Ms McLaughlin also asked whether the defence and prosecution would, in the meantime, hold negotiations with the aim of possibly settling the case.
"I need to review all the material," Mr Cronin said, "it's very extensive."
Ms McLaughlin said she would also list the case for mention on April 16 in order to keep a close watch on how the case was progressing in the lead-up to the hearing.
Tyrell was not required to attend court.
