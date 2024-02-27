'Everyone's been super-friendly': Border uni welcomes new students

Slushies, freebies, live music and lunch greeted some of the Border's newest university students as they arrived at their campus on Tuesday, February 27.
La Trobe University Albury-Wodonga's orientation week activities included entertainment, course meet and greets, external and internal stalls.
The campus will welcome its highest number of enrolments since the COVID pandemic, with nursing, bio-medical science and education among the popular areas of study.
Former Tallangatta Secondary College student Evie Kamevaar, 19, of Ebden, is about to begin the biomedical science/medical course.
"It's local and I liked everything it has to offer, I can even tell from today," she said.
"Just getting to know everyone, meet everyone, it's been good.
"I'm really excited to start next week.
"There's a lot and it's going to take a bit of getting used to but everyone's been super-friendly, all of my teachers have been really happy to have a chat and answer any questions."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.