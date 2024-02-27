Victim 'assaulted with chainsaw' during rampage on Wodonga street

A man has returned to Wodonga court after allegedly threatening and assaulting a woman with a chainsaw, smashing a home's windows and damaging the boot of a car, and brandishing an imitation firearm.
Wodonga Senior Secondary College was placed in lockdown on February 12 after Craig Young's alleged antics, which also involved burnouts in an unregistered car near his Woodland Street home.
It's alleged he was on bail during his offending, and that he was found with knuckle dusters, nunchucks, cannabis plants and marijuana.
The 33-year-old also faces charges of cannabis trafficking.
Charge sheets allege Young caused $7000 in damage during the rampage.
Police had swooped on the scene amid concerns about the imitation gun - believed to be a gel blaster - and arrested Young.
A white Holden utility was impounded.
The nearby school was removed from lockdown a short time after Young's arrest.
Details of 14 charges were released by magistrate Ian Watkins on Tuesday, February 27.
Lawyer Sophie Greiner said there were further charges that she hadn't been able to discuss with police.
The case will return to court on April 4.
