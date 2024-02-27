The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Victim 'assaulted with chainsaw' during rampage on Wodonga street

February 27 2024 - 2:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga police on Woodland Street after the February 12 incident. File photo
Wodonga police on Woodland Street after the February 12 incident. File photo

A man has returned to Wodonga court after allegedly threatening and assaulting a woman with a chainsaw, smashing a home's windows and damaging the boot of a car, and brandishing an imitation firearm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.