NORTH ALBURY: Gains, losses, Q&A with Jack Reynolds and prospects this season

Along with Wodonga breaking a 14-year finals drought, North Albury was the story of 2023 with its improvement.
The Hoppers had claimed the 2022 wooden spoon with only one win and after the first four rounds of 2023, had an average losing margin of 72 points.
They suddenly won seven of the next 11 and only missed finals by a win and percentage.
The Hoppers will now play with expectation - at least externally - and that can be just as difficult as having no expectations, particularly when opponents are more aware of your strengths and weaknesses.
ARRIVALS:
Brad Hutchison (Narrandera), Zan Hanrahan (Barooga), Darcey Cullen (Leeton Whitton), Harry Weaven, Keith Tallent (Brock-Burrum), Ben Fulford (Lockington Bamawm United), Liam Lieschke (Warners Bay-Sydney Swans Academy), Leighton Coe (Kew), Keiran Duncan (West Wyalong Girral)
DEPARTURES:
Jamieson Bouffler (Cardiff), Sam Azzi (Werribee-Yarraville Eagles), Mitch Eyers (Newcomb), Nicholas Lockhart (Kiewa Sandy Creek)
VFL-LISTED:
Dom Brew (Werribee)
BEST AND FAIREST
Josh Minogue (winner), Tim Broomhead, George Godde
OUR SAY:
ANDREW MOIR: North did superbly to finish sixth last year, particularly when it would have been lucky to have a player over 188cms. The club did sign emerging Narrandera big man Brad Hutchison in September, but doesn't appear to have recruited enough to play finals. Still, the Hoppers were tipped to win last year's wooden spoon and nearly made finals.
WHAT'S THE BEST POSITION FOR JACKSON WEIDEMANN?
He can play anywhere, but it's probably key back in this team. The Hoppers had Sam Azzi at times last season, so his height will be missed and given Weidemann has played defence at VFL level, it looks the natural fit. But he can also play in the midfield or as an undersized ruckman, so will be the Hoppers' Mr. Fixit.
HAS NORTH FIXED LAST YEAR'S ACHILLES HEEL - HEIGHT?
The signing of ruckman Brad Hutchison certainly helps, but the Hoppers would love some more size. Jackson Widemann isn't big, but if he plays key defence, it will highlight the club still needs height.
HOW MUCH WILL FOSTER GARDINER BE MISSED IN THE FIRST MONTH?
Enormously. He tore a tendon in his ring finger while doing a pre-season at Coburg in November and didn't realise the extent of the injury, so only had surgery in late January. It's a three-month layoff, so the teenager will be hoping to return for the Anzac Day clash against Albury. Gardiner will have learnt from his first season at senior level after putting too much pressure on himself early. He is a fierce competitor and with so many good players joining the competition, all teams are going to need as many of those as possible.
Q&A WITH JACK REYNOLDS
Q: When The Border Mail caught up with you last time, you were living in a house with fellow Riverina products and North team-mates Cayden Winter, Nathan Dennis and Tom Anderson, is the 'Fab Four' still there?
A: Yes, we're doing another year as the lease has been extended, so we must have been looking after the house pretty well.
Q: Has the dynamics of the house changed, everyone said Nathan was the untidiest?
A: I reckon we've all got closer, we all knew each other, but weren't proper mates, we've all become really close, doing our bit.
Q: Now you recently had one of the more unique sporting weekends. You played a practice football game on a Saturday morning and then drove to Walla for a cricket grand final with Osborne, how was that?
A: I certainly haven't done that before. It wasn't great because it was just too hot, even though we started the footy earlier, it was pretty hot when the first quarter started and then driving out to Walla, fielding in the hot sun for almost 40 overs.
Q: How did you work it, how much of the footy did you play?
A: I played a half and Nath (Dennis) played a bit more than a half. We actually got to Walla five minutes late, so we had to field short for the first two overs.
Q: Back to footy, a number of clubs have picked up profile players, but North has been quiet on that front, where will the improvement therefore come from?
A: We hope to get general improvement from everyone. The Gardiner boys are getting more exposure, us four boys (from the Riverina) have played only a year in the O and M, so we now know what it's like and should get a bit better this year. The Jack Penny's, guys like that in their mid-20s, are getting better, Tim (Broomhead) is in his second year of coaching, so he will be better.
Q: By the way, I forget to mention after the hectic Saturday with the footy and cricket, you then drove to Canberra on Sunday for the Black Opal Stakes Race Day, you must have been exhausted?
A: Yes, it was good to just perch the feet up for a few days (laughs).
PREDICTION: Sixth
