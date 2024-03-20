NORTH ALBURY: Gains, losses, Q&A with Jack Reynolds and prospects this season

Enormously. He tore a tendon in his ring finger while doing a pre-season at Coburg in November and didn't realise the extent of the injury, so only had surgery in late January. It's a three-month layoff, so the teenager will be hoping to return for the Anzac Day clash against Albury. Gardiner will have learnt from his first season at senior level after putting too much pressure on himself early. He is a fierce competitor and with so many good players joining the competition, all teams are going to need as many of those as possible.