Border firefighters answer call as Victoria gets set for catastrophic weather

Border and North East firefighters have been dispatched to Victoria's west in readiness for a day of life-threatening conditions.
Since Thursday, February 22, the fire has destroyed at least six homes and engulfed about 20,000 hectares of land.
Crews from the Border and North East will be arriving just as the Wimmera's fire danger rating is upgraded from extreme to catastrophic, in what has been described as the area's worst fire weather in four years.
Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters headed off on Tuesday, February 27, to support efforts in Victoria.
They included members from the Albury North and Turvey Park brigades.
Inspector Frank Finlay said it was a way of paying Victoria back because "they helped us back in the 2019-20 bushfires".
"It's great to be able to assist each other's states," Inspector Finlay said.
"We pull it all very quickly, and it's the credit that goes out to our firefighters, making themselves available with short notice and their employers releasing them."
Country Fire Authority District 24 assistant chief fire officer Brett Myers said five trucks and a four-wheel-drive command vehicle had already been deployed to the Beaufort area.
"They left on Monday, February 26, but given the weather that is approaching we have been strategic in where the trucks are from, so we aren't depleting a specific area," he said.
"We have some potential to see some fire conditions that we haven't seen for a number of years," he said.
Inspector Finlay said it would be a full week with "fresh boots on the ground ready to go".
"And to include the westerly winds with that you can see why the Victorians are putting themselves in that code red situation.
"What happens is, with these strike teams, it's all about having that weight of attack for when a small fire starts - that is when we throw all the resources at them and quickly knock that fire before it actually spreads."
One of those going on his first strike task is Wagga's Rhyle Davis.
Mr Davis said although he couldn't wait to go, there were also plenty of mixed feelings.
"It's awesome we get to do our part and help out where help is needed," he said.
"It's a bit of an unknown coming from down here, so we won't know the full extent of it until we're there."
Inspector Finlay said there were similar weather patterns in NSW to what Victoria was facing and he wanted to remind people of the dangers of going near an unattended fire or smoke.
Tumbarumba's Joerg Ernst said he was lucky to have the opportunity to help out.
"It's nice to be able to return the favour and get a bit of different experience while being a part of the team," he said.
"It's brilliant that the rural fire service can return the favour to us."
Assistant chief fire officer Myers said the fire area was complex because of the length of the perimeter.
"It is not possible to position a firefighter in every spot around the 200-kilometre perimeter of the fire and say, 'hey, don't cross this line' in regard to fire spread," he said.
"The availability and willingness of volunteer firefighters has been heartwarming, to go and help other communities in their time of need.
"Fortunately over the past couple of years we haven't had the frequency of fires in the North East.
"As traumatic as this situation is firefighters will obtain experience fighting fires in an area outside of their own backyard.
"And as the saying goes practice makes perfect."
