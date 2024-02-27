Politics, religion mix for event organised by anti-lockdown filmmaker

The organiser of an Albury event, which will discuss Donald Trump, how the church can get its mojo back and the creation of a Riverina state, hopes it will attract 250 people.
The Triple Conference will be held from March 15 to 17 with speakers to include senators Malcolm Roberts (One Nation) and Ralph Babet (United Australia Party), lockdown objector Monica Smit, Voice referendum 'no' campaigner Warren Mundine and Walk for Water agitator Lloyd Polkinghorne.
In a first, the gathering is linking three strands, Friedman Friday, Church and State Saturday and Big Ideas Sunday, with the first two held separately previously.
Organiser Topher Field said the Friedman conference, named for US economist Milton Friedman and a celebration of libertarianism, usually attracted an audience of 500, while the Church and State had drawn 350.
"The Albury turnout will depend on local support, but if we had 250 people that would be a pretty good result and if you look at the calibre of guests I would like to believe we could have 250 people or more," Mr Field said.
The event at the entertainment centre is being held on the Border as a result of Mr Field moving to Albury with his wife and three children in March 2023.
The director of the 100-minute documentary Battleground Melbourne, which chronicled reaction to COVID lockdowns, said he took a road trip to Toowoomba and back before deciding on settling in Albury after deciding the capital no longer felt like home.
"It just felt right, it's hard to put into words," the political commentator said of the decision to put down roots alongside the Murray River.
Now he is hoping the Triple Conference will become a part of Albury's calendar of events if the first is successful.
Topics will include Trump 2.0: The second coming or a disaster in the making?, How should we then live? How the church can get its mojo back, the Riverina state and Restoring trust in the Bureau of Meteorology.
Mr Field said he was keen for regional subjects to be discussed to ensure politicians such as the senators and NSW and Victorian Upper House MPs John Ruddick and David Limbrick got a greater appreciation for them.
"Inclusion isn't endorsement, we just want people to think," Mr Field said.
"I would hope everyone feels comfortable, but there's a bias to small government and a more libertarian economy."
Tickets range from $247 for the conference alone through to a $640 VIP package that covers the speaking sessions and a gala dinner.
