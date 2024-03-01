Jarrah Court home full of surprises

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
Twenty-seven Jarrah Court is a thoughtfully designed residence nestled in a serene and family-friendly court in East Albury.
There is ample space for your family to thrive starting with three internal living areas.
The split-level lounge has a cosy wood heater inviting warmth and relaxation, while the tiled meals/family area and dedicated theatre/rumpus room offer versatility for various activities.
The heart of the home is the entertainer's kitchen featuring abundant bench space, a Belling freestanding double oven, double-draw dishwasher and a pantry to satisfy any culinary enthusiast.
Step outside and you'll find a redgum timber deck that seamlessly connects to the living areas, creating a perfect setting for poolside entertaining.
The outdoor space is complemented by a salt-chlorinated inground pool surrounded by established trees and hedges providing both privacy and a picturesque outlook.
Each of the four double bedrooms have built-in robes.
The master bedroom has an ensuite and a walk-in robe, while the main bathroom offers a spa bath, separate shower, and separate toilet.
There's also a study that can easily be converted into a fifth bedroom.
Other features include a double remote garage, refrigerated reverse cycle heating and cooling, outdoor spa and solar panels.
