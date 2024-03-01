Property perfection now on the market

5 BED | 3 BATH | 8 CAR
Nestled on a sprawling 5007 square metres of land, this impressively renovated five bedroom, three bathroom home is a testament to luxurious living in the heart of nature.
The highlight of this property is undoubtedly the new inground swimming pool with a poolside entertaining area under the cabana.
Together with the tall palms and lush green lawns, the outlook has an unmistakable resemblance to a holiday resort.
Perfect for cooling off on hot summer days or hosting unforgettable gatherings with friends and family.
The garden has been meticulously landscaped, with the property boundary bordered by tall established trees and hedges, creating a private oasis where you can unwind and enjoy the serenity of your backyard.
This amazing outdoor space can be viewed, in all its tranquility, from the oversized outdoor area, which could easily accommodate both outdoor dining and lounge furniture.
With so many spaces and options for outdoor living, this home could quickly become the new favourite for your family Christmas.
Step inside to discover a spacious interior that seamlessly blends modern comfort with timeless charm.
The kitchen features sleek countertops and ample storage space, making it a chef's delight. A separate pantry room has plenty of space for groceries and appliances, while a study nook off the dining area keeps the kitchen clear and clutter-free of paperwork.
The open-plan design of the home boasts three separate living areas, all full of natural light, creating an inviting atmosphere for relaxation and entertainment.
Ducted cooling and heating, plus wood-fire heating, bring cosiness and comfort to this expansive home.
A main bathroom services three of the bedrooms, with a fourth bedroom having its own private ensuite - a clever inclusion for when guests visit or for young adults living at home.
The luxurious master suite is where parents will rush to retreat at the end of the day. Complete with a spa-like ensuite bathroom, an enormous walk-in robe, and a private balcony overlooking the scenic landscape of your backyard, this space also comes off one of the living areas creating a parent's wing of the house.
For those who love to tinker or have hobbies, the oversized garage and large shedding provide plenty of space for storage and workshops, ensuring that there's room for all your tools and toys, including caravan or boat storage.
