HOWLONG: Gains, losses, Q&A with Matt McDonald and prospects this season

WE SAY: Matt McDonald and David Miles will co-coach the Spiders for the second year in a row after finishing third on the ladder last year. They won't lack any motivation either after finishing third for the past two years before being eliminated in the opening week of the finals series on both occasions. The Spiders boast a solid back six led by Tyson Logie, Josh Senior and Manny Hughes and are hard to score against. Azzi medallist Hamish Clark alongside Jarred Lane and Matt Wilson add a touch of class but it's the Spiders lack of a key forward that hurts them the most in big matches. Wilson was the club's leading goalkicker last season with 34 goals and is more of a medium sized forward that rotates through the midfield rather than a focal point in attack. McDonald and Miles will be hoping taller marking targets Tyler Lampe and Sasha Newnham can go to another level this season and either or both can kick at least 50 plus goals. The retirement of dual Azzi medallist Peter Hancock has also caused a dilemma in the ruck. Hancock has been one of the most dominant big men in the competition for a long time and recruit Isaac Bunge will get first crack of filling the big shoes left by his retirement. It's no secret that the Spiders threw everything except the kitchen sink at Lavington big man Tim Hanna over the off-season who was close to leaving Lavington Sports Ground before Panther officials convinced the big ruckman to remain for at least one more season. There are also unconfirmed rumours star midfielder Ben Baker is still not over a knee complaint which has flared again while playing up North over the off-season. If true, the Spiders finals credentials start to look shaky, especially considering they have to play Osborne, Jindera, Holbrook, CDHBU and RWW Giants twice and they will need to claim some big scalps to remain a finals force. While there is little doubt the Spiders once again have a list more than capable of playing finals, a nightmare draw leaves little margin for error and you get the feeling that they may be the hard luck story of the preferential draw in the Hume league.