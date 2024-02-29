Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, March 2-3

Join keynote speaker Jamie Durie (OAM) at the return of Gardenesque, Albury's feature flower and garden festival in 2024. The two-day event at Albury Botanic Gardens will boast vibrant blooms, stunning floral arrangements and garden designs. Explore interactive spaces you can touch, smell, eat and observe with family and friends. Learn from industry experts about optimising your garden space, including inspiration for what you can plant, grow and cultivate through hands-on workshops. Enjoy food and drinks, music from Border and featured artists, roving entertainment and kid's activities.
This summer iconic rocker Ross Wilson is hitting the road with his all-star band, The Peaceniks to celebrate more than 50 years of hits. The tour includes all of the Daddy Cool and Mondo Rock favourites you'd expect along with his newest offering from an almost six-decade career and tracks from his latest EP on Bloodlines Records, She's Stuck On Facebook All The Time. From Daddy Cool to Mondo Rock frontman and as a solo artist with 26 ARIA top 40 hits to his credit as a singer, songwriter and producer, Wilson is one of Australia's most awarded, respected and well-known artists. Twice inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame, Wilson's live performances are legendary. Supported by Barb Waters.
Learn how to mend your broken items and save them from landfill. Repair Cafe will fix furniture/woodwork, tool sharpening, battery-operated and device repair and help, clothing/textiles and costume jewellery. It is not able to repair electrical appliances or do clothing alterations. It is a free service but donations are welcome. Limit of three items a person. Cuppa and cake kindly donated by Kooka Brotha's Patisserie. The Repair Cafe is a community-run initiative. For more information visit: ecoportal.net.au
Jordan Shanks is a controversial political satirist, documentary maker and podcast creator. He has produced more than 930 no-holds-barred videos for his YouTube channel, has a million followers on social media and his videos have been viewed about 242 million times. Shanks hopes he will foster some sort of interest in socio-political discourse, maybe even stir positive change, but most people keep asking him to dress up as a high school kid he once knew. Sometimes he complies! Swearing and adult themes. Recommended age 15-plus.
Enjoy great music, food, drink and family fun at the beautiful Stanley Sports Ground. A new take and a tip of the hat to the much-loved and long-running Stanley Sports Day with a modern spin. Live music from This Way North, The Woodland Hunters, The Mountain Folk Trio, Brydee Rose and DJ Jane Doe. The family-friendly event will appeal to all ages. For tickets visit: events.humanitix.com/spring-ditch-2024
A community organisation connecting men across Australia, Mr Perfect, runs relaxed free barbecues to chat about all things life. But it is more than a barbecue. Mr Perfect provides quality resources for the good of men's mental health online. The barbecue area at Willow Park Oval is at the top end of the car park.
Albury Camera House and Nikon Australia at Wonga Wetlands will host an exclusive birding photography event. Try out all the latest gear from Nikon including selected Nikon Z series and NIKKOR Z lenses. Learn tips, tricks and techniques for bird photography. Limited spaces available. RSVP by phoning (02) 6021 6566 or inquire in store.
Come along to this Easter-themed market. There will be lots of alternatives to chocolate on offer. All of your favourite stallholders will be on deck plus a few new ones. Start your Sunday right with proper coffee and your best friends.
This show has been wowing audiences Australia-wide with its meticulous commitment to an authentic recreation of the legendary music of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Fleetwood Mac. From the Rumours album in 1977 to present touring set-lists, Gypsy delivers live performances of The Mac at the height of their career. It blends perfect harmonies, precise instrumentation and a visually-engaging stage show that looks, sounds and feels just like it should when you are paying homage to one of the world's best-loved, top-selling bands.
This year will be the 43rd Conquestathon event. Walk or run this challenging 21-kilometre loop to the summit of Mount Bogong (1986m) with 1286-metres elevation in only 5.5 kilometres from the base of Staircase Spur, returning via Eskdale Spur to Camp Creek Gap, back to Mountain Creek Campground. For more information and registration: hoppet.com.au/running/conquestathon
