Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, March 2-3

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
February 29 2024 - 5:00pm
Australian horticulturist, landscape designer and TV host Jamie Durie will be the keynote speaker at Gardenesque 2024 at Albury Botanic Gardens. Picture supplied
GROW UP

Gardenesque 2024, Albury Botanic Gardens, Saturday, March 2, 10am to 4pm and Sunday, March 3, 10am to 3pm

Join keynote speaker Jamie Durie (OAM) at the return of Gardenesque, Albury's feature flower and garden festival in 2024. The two-day event at Albury Botanic Gardens will boast vibrant blooms, stunning floral arrangements and garden designs. Explore interactive spaces you can touch, smell, eat and observe with family and friends. Learn from industry experts about optimising your garden space, including inspiration for what you can plant, grow and cultivate through hands-on workshops. Enjoy food and drinks, music from Border and featured artists, roving entertainment and kid's activities.

