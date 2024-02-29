Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, March 2-3

This summer iconic rocker Ross Wilson is hitting the road with his all-star band, The Peaceniks to celebrate more than 50 years of hits. The tour includes all of the Daddy Cool and Mondo Rock favourites you'd expect along with his newest offering from an almost six-decade career and tracks from his latest EP on Bloodlines Records, She's Stuck On Facebook All The Time. From Daddy Cool to Mondo Rock frontman and as a solo artist with 26 ARIA top 40 hits to his credit as a singer, songwriter and producer, Wilson is one of Australia's most awarded, respected and well-known artists. Twice inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame, Wilson's live performances are legendary. Supported by Barb Waters.

