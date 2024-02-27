The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man accused of threats to shoot down Albury plane faces court

Updated February 28 2024 - 11:06am, first published 10:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police allege Glenn Thomas Wild, 40, called Albury Airport on February 15 and threatened to shoot an aircraft. File photo
Police allege Glenn Thomas Wild, 40, called Albury Airport on February 15 and threatened to shoot an aircraft. File photo

A man will return to court in April after allegedly threatening to shoot down an Albury plane.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.