Border retailers help create a better future for families in poverty

Thousands of dollars have been raised on the Border as part of a national campaign to help struggling families educate their children.
The Smith Family's Learning for LIfe program has gained almost $1.3 million through Officeworks' involvement.
Out of that, its Albury and Wodonga stores have contributed $13,900.
The fundraiser invited customers to round-up their Officeworks bill or make a donation in-store or online.
Proceeds will provide essential education to support more than 2000 children and families impacted by poverty, including school supplies such as uniforms and books and covering the cost of excursions.
Officeworks Wodonga store manager Sam Critchley said it was amazing to see residents on both sides of the border take part.
"It's heartwarming to see that our passion for supporting education is mirrored in our community," he said.
Mr Critchley said the store felt honoured to help, especially because "families more than ever before need a helping hand".
Officeworks Albury store business manager Corey Worthington thanked the Border community for its generosity.
"We are so proud to have raised more than $13,900 for The Smith Family," he said.
"We would like to thank each and every customer and team member who contributed to this year's appeal.
A spokesperson from The Smith Family said the Border community's efforts underlined the profound impact resulting from individuals and businesses coming together for a common cause.
"The money also provides invaluable personal support and additional educational programs to keep students engaged and motivated on their learning journey," the spokesperson said.
The Smith Family program raised more than $9 million through the annual campaign.
