BBL 13 team of the tournament

Which players were the best of the tournament for BBL13? Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Big Bash 13 is over with the Brisbane Heat crowned champions for the second time in the history of the BBL. But who stood out across the tournament to make the best XI?

The competition itself was as entertaining as it was unpredictable, with huge sixes, cartwheeling wickets and stunning catches a mainstay of the tournament.

But which players were the best of the best? AussieBets have put together their team of the tournament for BBL13.

Openers: Matt Short and Chris Lynn

While a number of spots are up for discussion in this team, Matt Short is one few will disagree with.

A total of 509 runs in nine innings at 72.71 before the finals is ridiculous. With six scores of 50 or more coming alongside a monster 25 maximums, Short has been devastating for the Adelaide Strikers.

Right next to Short is team-mate Chris Lynn. The Strikers' have been blessed with big-scoring players this term, and Lynn has smashed his way to 304 runs.

While he has scored 205 less runs than Short in the regular season, Lynn has still been a real force. With a strike rate of 164.32, he had the third best of the top 10 run scorers in a season to remember for the Strikers' batsman.

Middle order & all-rounders: Aaron Hardie, Laurie Evans, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell and Jamie Overton

Aaron Hardie has led the Perth Scorchers as both captain and star batsman with 328 runs at 41.00. While Hardie scored at a slower rate than those around him in the top 10 run scorers, he has consistently brought home runs for the BBL12 champions.

Laurie Evans managed to record 292 runs for the Scorchers this season, with his average of 58.40 helping to create a real run-scoring partnership with Hardie in the middle-order this season. His strike rate of 189.61 is the best of any player in the top 10 batsmen.

Another Scorcher, Josh Inglis has really impressed behind the stumps this year, with a competition high 14 dismissals and 226 runs. He has simply been superb.

To add another explosive edge to the team, we have selected Glenn Maxwell at six. The all-rounder has smashed 243 runs at 34.71 in nine innings with a strike rate of 173.57. While Maxwell finished someway off Matt Short at the top, he scored runs fairly consistently and also took seven wickets.

English bowler Jamie Overton has taken a joint-high 16 wickets ahead of the playoffs with a strike rate of 12.87. To add to his wickets, Overton has also smashed 85 runs with a high score of 31. While he has not been hugely consistent with the bat, Overton has displayed he can go big if needed with a strike rate of 139.34.

Bowlers: Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Jason Behrendorff and Matthew Kuhnemann

Paul Walter has been brilliant all season, taking 13 wickets in the regular season, smacking 93 runs and taking four catches. If you are looking for a player that really does have it all, Tall Paul was a stunning pick up and eventually played his part in the Heat's win in the final.

Into the specialist bowlers and we have some real skill and experience to come. Xavier Bartlett was the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Overton, and the fast bowler has been a huge reason as to why the Brisbane Heat were able to clinch top of the ladder with his 16 wickets vital. He also starred in victory over the Sixers in the final too with the winning wickets.

Jason Behrendorff just missed out on forcing the Golden Arm award into a three-way draw as he finished with 15 wickets. The Scorchers quick has been very impressive with the ball, as we've come to expect, returning best figures of 4/25 along with a decent economy rate of 7.82.

Rounding off the side, we have the Heat's Matthew Kuhnemann. The left-arm spinner has been getting opponents in a twist all season, and he has taken nine wickets in eight matches. With an economy rate of just 6.34, the spinner has continually put pressure on the opposition. This has either resulted in the spinner taking wickets, or his teammates snaring victims due to the scoreboard pressure he is able to create.