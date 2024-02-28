The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Council says it 'will seek to comply' with new rules for 'special charges'

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
February 29 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A government report into council budgets says the levying of public waste charges on properties for services unrelated to kerbside waste collection "was an emerging trend". Picture by Indigo Shire Council
A government report into council budgets says the levying of public waste charges on properties for services unrelated to kerbside waste collection "was an emerging trend". Picture by Indigo Shire Council

Indigo Shire Council has assured ratepayers it will comply with rules designed to stop councils shifting the charge of services that should be under general rates into a special "environmental contribution" charge.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.