Council says it 'will seek to comply' with new rules for 'special charges'

Indigo Shire Council has assured ratepayers it will comply with rules designed to stop councils shifting the charge of services that should be under general rates into a special "environmental contribution" charge.
The assurance follows concerns that charges for litter and waste collection have been shifted from general rates to an "environmental management contribution" in a bid to keep general rates below the state government imposed cap.
The government's 2023-24 Council Budgets Summary states: "An emerging trend across the sector is the levying of 'public' waste charges on properties for services unrelated to kerbside waste collection.
"Such service charges are ostensibly being used to fund general public services such as street cleaning, graffiti removal, drain cleaning, public bins and environmental education.
"This practice - while technically permissible - is an inappropriate use of service charges and is being done intentionally to circumvent the state government's rate cap."
At the council meeting on February 27, Wooragee resident Robin McLeish referred to Local Government Minister Melissa Horne's Service Rates and Charges document due be be implemented on Friday, March 1.
"Indigo Shire lists the environmental management contribution (EMC) as a special charge within the shire budget," Mr McLeish said.
"The minister has indicated that all costs reported in special charges must conform with the requirements stated in her publication.
"Will the council comply with the minister's directions and review their special charge and reallocate all costs that do not meet her direction prior to the preparation of the 2024-25 budget?"
Director of planning and corporate services Greg Pinkerton told councillors: "The minister has published a good practice guideline and like all of these good practice guidelines, council will seek to comply with that.
"It's fairly early on in our budget process. So how that looks I haven't got any details at this stage. But that's our intent."
Outside of the meeting, Mr McLeish said he put the question forward to the council because he was concerned the council would continue to put costs into EMC knowing it would not affect the rate cap.
"This is a situation where the minister has approved a paper that says these are the types of costs that should not be put into a special charge," Mr McLeish said.
"So if we're looking at those, it's a situation where the council has chosen to take regular rates and put them across into the EMC. That then allows them to put forward a budget that says rates will be lower than the cap rate."
After the meeting, council chief executive officer Trevor Ierino said the Local Government minister released her good practice guidelines in late December.
"Because the 2023/24 budget, which covers the current financial year, was adopted in June last year (before these good practice guidelines were released), the next opportunity for council to consider its service rates and charges is the production of the 2024/25 budget," Mr Ierino said.
"This draft budget for the 2024/25 year is scheduled for public release in May this year.
"At that time, council will comment on its implementation of the guidelines and how they have been incorporated into the annual budget and the structure of its service rates and charges going forward."
