The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Not a kids party game': It's serious, and competition is coming to the Border

Madilyn McKinley
By Madilyn McKinley
February 29 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper "Sadlamp" Sinclair and Sophie "Whippet" Swinton have been training to prepare for the coming laser tag pre-nationals competition. Picture by Mark Jesser
Jasper "Sadlamp" Sinclair and Sophie "Whippet" Swinton have been training to prepare for the coming laser tag pre-nationals competition. Picture by Mark Jesser

A fast-moving game of strategy, statistics and phasers will soon be taking over Albury.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madilyn McKinley

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.