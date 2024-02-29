'Not a kids party game': It's serious, and competition is coming to the Border

A fast-moving game of strategy, statistics and phasers will soon be taking over Albury.
Laser tag pre-nationals will be held at Zone Laser Tag over the coming Easter long weekend.
Between March 29-31, more than 20 teams across Australia will travel to the region to compete.
Thurgoona resident Sophie Swinton is excited to be able to compete locally.
"I've been playing laser tag ever since I was a kid, and one random day I rocked up because they all knew me. I was a local. They asked me if I wanted to join the league," she said.
"So as soon as I joined that, I fell in love with the people, and then I fell in love with the game.
"I've been playing for five years, and I now run the league in Albury."
Miss Swinton finds there are many misconceptions that surround the sport.
"I think a thing to highlight is that it's not a kids party game. That's the stereotype surrounding laser tag," she said.
"It's far more different, it's far more complex. It's not like a standard public game where you go in and you hold your phaser and you tag people. It's so many other things that actually come into competitive laser tag."
The 12-minute games have three teams of five and are fast-paced and calculated, with players having access to statistics at the end of the game.
"You look at the scoreboard and there's so many different statistics that you don't really get from watching a game of tennis," she said.
"You can see how many people tagged you versus how many people you tagged. You can see where you tagged them on the face of the chest, the back, the shoulders."
Despite the excitement the niche sport brings, Miss Swinton has been teased about her interest in it.
"I started when I was in year eight at school ... and the ratio between males to females in the sport is absolutely insane, there's not many females," she said.
"A lot of the kids will make fun of me because they're like, 'laser tag? That's a party game'. And I'm like, well, no, it's not. It's a really hard sport to understand when you haven't actually watched it or even had a go at it.
"Coming into the sport, I was like, this is whack. This is like a kid's game. Why am I here? But actually after playing a proper game and then talking to all the other players, I really got to have a feel. And now I love the sport."
This year, the growing attraction surrounding the sport saw the pre-nationals registrations sell out in 28 minutes.
President of the NSW Laser Sports Association Jasper Sinclair said the sport is quickly gaining publicity but is still facing challenges.
"It's not like any other sport and it's very unique. And I guess one of the issues that we have, and that we face when it comes to publicity of the sport is that it's not easy to spectate," he said.
The sport involves intense planning, with all Australian arenas being different to one another.
"We'll spend two to three hours staring at a map, talking things, doing strategies, organising," he said.
"This is how you need to crack a base. If we're standing here, this is where we need to be standing to distract, and that's how we can get a player. There's a lot of theory that goes behind it."
Pre-nationals happens three times a year in the same location as nationals, which will be held in Albury in June.
Zone Laser Tag has upgraded their equipment to some of the best in the country for the event.
Mr Sinclair and Miss Swinton will both be playing for Sydney team Rampage. The team finished fourth last year and are hoping to make third.
Anyone interested in taking up the sport can head down to Zone Laser Tag Albury on a Wednesday night at 7pm.
