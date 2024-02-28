'We couldn't be bigger advocates': A lesson in giving explicit instructions

Greater consistency gets greater results according to a Wodonga primary school.
Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools launched a "vision for instruction" for its 300 schools last week, saying the evidence now supports explicit instruction as the best way of teaching children.
Explicit instruction promotes direct teaching over student-led or inquiry-based learning, breaking down new concepts into smaller steps and modelling each step before progression.
The method is underpinned by an evidence-based, scientific understanding of how students learn.
School principal Jacqui Partington said their school had been using the model for several years.
"We're ensuring high-quality, evidence-based education, which will set students up for a lifetime of opportunities," Mrs Partington said.
Teacher Jack Neil said the explicit instruction model boosted student engagement.
"Generally speaking, we need to have a clear and developed understanding of how the brain works," he said.
"That has been as unknown and presumed information for a long period of time.
"The science of learning has identified that there's a process and certain elements that need to happen for a brain to learn something.
"There are implications of what is called cognitive load theory (CLT), which means we can only concentrate on a certain amount of things at once.
Mr Neil said by practising the particular model, "we're explaining to the student how to do something over and over again until they convert that to their long-term memory".
"We need to model it, rehearse it with them - there's lots of repetition," he said.
"The exciting part is the development of consistency across the system gets greater results."
Mr Neil said given students were only at school for a number of hours, "what we teach them in that time is important".
"The most efficient and effective way to do that is to do it in a really structured, orderly, and purposeful way, which we have been doing for quite some time," he said.
Deputy principal Chris Todd said the school had seen a massive shift not only in the academic outcomes but also in the behaviour of students.
"It's been positive," he said. "We're seeing it easier for our teachers to teach; we're seeing it easier for the students to learn, and we're getting better results because of it.
"We couldn't be bigger advocates for this model on a multitude of levels.
"We really want to push it for all schools nationwide to do so, and that's exciting."
Mr Todd said the challenge was getting more traction, "without the system support, it's hard to maintain momentum".
"It helps when people band together for a shared cause," he said.
