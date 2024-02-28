Popular former Albury player hit by glandular fever ahead of AFL season

GWS draftee Phoenix Gothard's hopes of debuting in the first game have been derailed by glandular fever.
Gothard had struggled to shake an illness before being diagnosed with glandular fever.
He spent a few days away from the club and is in a period of non-contact training, alongside the rehab group.
However, the small forward is progressing well as he follows the guidance of medical staff.
Gothard is expected to return to full training in the coming weeks.
Weight loss can be a symptom of glaundular fever and gaining size was one of the lightweight's first goals after being drafted.
"I definitely have to put on some more weight," he said last November at 72kgs.
"My favourite player is (Port Adelaide's) Zak Butters, I take a lot of inspiration out of his game and inspiration out of his physicality, that's something I'd like to implement into my game, it's an area I lack a little bit."
The 18-year-old was the surprise packet of last November's draft when selected by the Giants at No. 12.
The pre-Draft experts had pencilled him in around the 30 mark, so that perhaps explained the sheer delight when the Albury product was taken so high.
The emotional reaction from family and friends, just seconds after Albury team-mate Connor O'Sullivan had been selected by Geelong, was the highlight of the Draft.
Gothard became the game's 'man of the moment' and was interviewed on two national morning television programs.
The Giants will play their first game at home against premiers Collingwood on Saturday, March 9.
