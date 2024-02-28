'I'm 88 mate': Special number up for the Border's queen of bingo

It's No.50 - half a century.
That bingo call was so apt when a morning tea was held to honour Barb Prenter on February 28 at Albury's Cafe Borellas.
The former Wodonga citizen of the year was being honoured for 50 years of steering bingo games at the Murray Valley Centre.
Mrs Prenter has been the bingo permit holder at the Wodonga disability support centre since 1974, having called games initially and now ensuring all runs smoothly each week.
"I just try and make money and help the clients and the centre," Mrs Prenter said when asked what the 50 years of service meant.
"It's been my second home and it's been my life for 50 years."
The death of her disabled son Shane, at the age of 9 years and 10 months in 1972, had been a spur for Mrs Prenter becoming involved with bingo and helped her to cope with her grief and find a positive activity.
Murray Valley Centre Inc secretary David Martin said Mrs Prenter was a treasure.
"It's amazing, the total dedication for that length of time and being prepared to lead the organisation for so many years as president.
"It's a great job that she's done."
Mrs Prenter is non-committal when asked how long she will continue in the world of 'legs eleven' and 'key to the door'.
"I'm 88 mate, how long's a piece of string?" she said.
"I'll keep going as long as I can."
