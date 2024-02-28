The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Men's Shed members hammer meeting to grill council about group's future

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated February 28 2024 - 5:15pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Men's Shed member Rikki Schliebs and the group's president Jack Britton pictured after receiving a letter from Indigo Shire Council asking them to vacate the premises. Picture by James Wiltshire
Men's Shed member Rikki Schliebs and the group's president Jack Britton pictured after receiving a letter from Indigo Shire Council asking them to vacate the premises. Picture by James Wiltshire

Indigo Shire Council chambers became a Men's Shed hotspot on Tuesday night with six supporters leading the open forum at the council's first meeting of the year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.