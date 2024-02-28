Men's Shed members hammer meeting to grill council about group's future

Indigo Shire Council chambers became a Men's Shed hotspot on Tuesday night with six supporters leading the open forum at the council's first meeting of the year.
This followed the Tangam-Kiewa Men's Shed lodging a petition on February 19 with 516 signatures calling for the council to allow the group to remain at its premises on Kiewa East Road.
Tangam-Kiewa Men's Shed president Jack Britton, who has led the charge to "save the men's shed", also spearheaded the council's open forum.
"Given council's continuing advice that the Men's Shed is to relocate, and its advice that the master plan is to be adhered to so as to meet the requirements of the grant funding, was the Men's Shed on the site as it is on the master plan a factor in obtaining funding for this project?" Mr Britton said.
"Would that not also be a factor in completing the requirements of the grant funding?"
Council chief executive officer Trevor Ierino said the council recognised that the men's shed was in the master plan for the site.
"But the grant application ... identified that the site was ideal to develop a community space that would respond to and meet the community aspirations, which it did," he said.
"It doesn't envisage at all a men's shed being in the sheds in the central part of that site, as part of that grant application."
Another question came from Lindsay Goodsall: "Could you please advise if consultation has occurred, what has it produced and what solutions are being sought?"
Mr Ierino said the council had engaged with community groups including the Kiewa Cricket Club, the Kiewa Valley Bowls Club and the Coulston Park recreation reserve.
"They've all offered space to enable the men's shed to have a place to gather and meet together and safely store their equipment until a permanent home can be secured," he said.
"I understand that these offers haven't been taken up or have actually been refused by the local men's shed.
"We will find a long-term permanent home for the Men's Shed. We've also been talking to ministers' advisers to find ways to attract grants or find our way into getting through grant opportunities."
Men's Shed secretary Ian Kerr fired off the next question: "Given a petition signed by over 500 local people to retain the current Men's Shed, is the council prepared to reconsider its decision to not renew the current lease at 37 Kiewa East Road?"
Mr Ierino said the question's content could be discussed later in the meeting when councillors would further discuss the issue.
Alan Lamb asked if the council would consider an alternative proposal for the Men's Shed to remain on the site.
"Absolutely," Mr Ierino replied. "The master plan does include the possibility of having on the site a community space, which includes the men's shed and other possible community uses."
Later, councillors considered a recommendation to support the Men's Shed to secure a temporary space, to seek further funding to build a space for the group, and to continue work on the riverside site which includes removal of the sheds.
The motion was moved by Councillor Sue Gold and seconded by Councillor Emmerick Teissl.
"For a whole raft of people, Men's Sheds lead to far better health and wellbeing outcomes, and especially through reducing isolation and increasing mental health," Cr Gold said.
"in 2022 representatives from the Men's Shed asked the council if they could use the old shed for temporary storage, knowing of the plans for the reserve and the need to vacate within 12 months
"My ask of the Men's Shed membership is to ... take advantage of council's grant writing expertise to get the funds you need to build your future to get what you want."
Speaking to the motion, Councillor Peter Croucher, who lives in Tangambalanga, said he agreed with the need for Men's Shed.
"I do believe that this council is also behind Kiewa-Tangam and surrounding areas having access to a Men's Shed," Cr Croucher said.
"But the signed agreement was only for one year and with the shire gaining funds to beautify the area there definitely seems a need for the old sheds to go.
"I believe that the shire should continue to find a site as soon as possible and the erection of a fully fitted out shed be a priority."
The motion was carried unanimously.
