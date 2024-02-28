Police seek offenders after stolen cars involved in two Albury pursuits

Albury police are chasing car thieves following two pursuits involving stolen vehicles on Wednesday morning, one of which was dumped on a busy road.
Acting Superintendent Greg Donaldson said the cars were stolen in Victoria and taken into Albury.
One vehicle was pursued at high speeds about 10.20am on February 28 before the chase was called off.
The driver had travelled on the wrong side of the road, dumped the car, and fled.
The vehicle appeared to have been abandoned on Pemberton Street, near Yambla Avenue.
Police then pursued a second car - which had possibly involved people trying to pick up the fleeing driver - a short time later.
"For operational reasons we terminated that pursuit because of the danger to the public," Acting Superintendent Donaldson said.
The officer was confident those involved in the offending would be caught.
"They'll have their day," he said.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299.
