'It's a crazy rule': Bid to stop ban on dogs in graveyards

A rule banning dogs from being allowed in Federation Council graveyards should be removed, a councillor believes.
Aaron Nicholls raised his concern at a council meeting on Tuesday February 27 during a discussion about a new draft cemetery policy.
He told of taking his late father's Jack Russell cross named Jimmy to the Corowa Lawn Cemetery.
"I personally like to take my dog for a walk down to my dad's grave because I've got my dad's dog and being involved in the Corowa dog park community the comment has been that it's a crazy rule," Cr Nicholls said.
He later confirmed to The Border Mail he would like leashed dogs to be permitted in burial areas, noting the pioneer and lawn cemeteries in Corowa were part of regular walking trails for canine owners.
However, Corowa dog owner Bernadette Woodward told The Border Mail, while walking her German shepherd Holly near the lawn cemetery, she did not support a change.
"I don't because I see, even with the sign up saying 'no dogs' there are still people with dogs in there and they don't clean up after them," Mrs Woodward said.
"If they cleared up after the dogs yeah fine, but they don't and there's some dogs that make a mess with the flowers."
Cr Nicholls replied: "I think if we were to provide a waste bag facility there it could help mitigate that problem.
"It's a matter of policing rules and it's a matter of respecting them."
Dogs on leashes are permitted in cemeteries in Albury and Wodonga.
The Albury Council has an on-the-spot fine of $330 if the dog is off-leash in a graveyard and a $275 penalty for not removing canine faeces from a public place.
In Wodonga, the cemetery trust has particular fines of $1849 for dogs that are not under control, if excrement is not disposed of, if the animal drinks or enters a water feature and if it disturbs or annoys other visitors.
Federation Council is now taking 28 days of feedback on its cemetery policy, with Cr Nicholls encouraging dog owners to be make submissions.
Meanwhile, Federation Council is planning to take its concern about the low water levels in the Murray River during the summer holiday season to the Murray Darling Association's conference being held in Tamworth in July.
It will seek to have a motion put to the forum requesting the Murray Darling Basin Authority consider having higher river heights during peak tourism times to avoid dangers being exposed and visitors leaving early.
Councillor Sally Hughes noted there was also frustration from the West Corurgan Private Irrigation District, referring to a letter from its general manager Peter Hamilton wanting a two-metre minimum height kept at the Corowa river gauge in summer.
Deputy mayor Shaun Whitechurch said there were plans afoot for a meeting involving the basin authority, council representatives and MPs Sussan Ley and Justin Clancy.
