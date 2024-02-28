The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
'It's a crazy rule': Bid to stop ban on dogs in graveyards

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
February 29 2024 - 5:00am
This sign which greets visitors at the entrance of the Corowa Lawn Cemetery makes clear that canines are not welcome beyond the fence line.
A rule banning dogs from being allowed in Federation Council graveyards should be removed, a councillor believes.

