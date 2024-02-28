The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Homeless and down on his luck, he pulled a steak knife over $100 drug debt

By Albury Court
February 29 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Homeless and down on his luck, he pulled a steak knife over $100 drug debt
Homeless and down on his luck, he pulled a steak knife over $100 drug debt

A man supposedly collecting a $100 drug debt on behalf of his ex-wife waved a steak knife in his victim's face and issued an ultimatum.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.