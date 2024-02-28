Homeless and down on his luck, he pulled a steak knife over $100 drug debt

A man supposedly collecting a $100 drug debt on behalf of his ex-wife waved a steak knife in his victim's face and issued an ultimatum.
"If you don't pay that by 5pm," Peter Raymond Cahill warned the man, who was walking his dog in East Albury, "I'll murder you."
His victim replied: "I'll see what I can sort out."
Once again, Albury Local Court has been told, Cahill warned he only had until 5pm to come good with the cash.
The matter was before magistrate Sally McLaughlin this week, but actually took place back on February 20, 2019.
The court heard that Cahill, now 52, was at the time unemployed from his usual work as a truck driver, having been forced to live in his car.
It was these change of circumstances that led to him failing to appear in the same court to answer his charges.
Defence lawyer Graham Lamond told the court that Cahill, who was back working, had experienced serious mental health issues in recent times.
His wife died from cancer in 2018, and before that he lost all his possessions when his home was destroyed by fire.
"It resulted in an incredible period of homelessness," submitted Mr Lamond, who noted how Cahill had since rebuilt his life thanks to the assistance of the Salvation Army.
Cahill, of Boronia Place, Wodonga, pleaded guilty to intimidation, being armed with the intention of committing an indictable offence and failing to appear on bail.
The court was told Cahill had a lengthy criminal history in NSW, Victoria and Queensland, including for matters of violence, but had also gone offence-free for long stretches.
Cahill approached his victim about 9am on that day back in 2019 as the man walked his dog in the East Albury dog park on Cadell Street.
When he demanded the $100, the man replied: "I don't know what you're talking about."
Cahill held the steak knife about half a metre from the victim's face before demanding the cash be delivered to him by late that afternoon.
He then walked over to his green Holden, parked close by, but was followed by the victim.
Cahill was talking on his mobile phone and could be heard by the victim to say to an unknown person: "He's down here at the dog park, come now and we can get him."
Police said the victim took photographs of Cahill and his car.
But on seeing this Cahill ran towards the victim, who got into his own car and locked the doors.
Cahill began banging on a back window, so the victim drove off and headed to the Albury police station.
"The victim has feared for his safety," police said.
Ms McLaughlin - who pointed out there had been "a large number of years" where Cahill had not committed any crimes - said it was serious offending.
"When you said that to him (the threat) ... you were holding a knife," she said.
Cahill was sentenced to a seven-month community corrections order and convicted and fined $2200.
