Crime brothers want a way out of addictions, but 1 has to miss out for now

Two brothers from an Albury crime family are pinning their hopes on going clean from illicit drugs through a specialist program
But only one of them has been able to transfer from a prison cell to the drug and alcohol rehabilitation Balund-a Program at Tabulam, in far north-eastern NSW.
Designer-dog thief Kyle Anthony Crighton, 20, recently pleaded guilty to several charge sequences related to a string of crimes, including the theft of an-almost $7000 puppy from a Sydney pet store.
That came after repeated adjournments of his charges and only the recent settling of the facts related to the Sydney offence committed on July 3, 2023, in the company of his brothers Jake Crighton, then 23, and Brayden Crighton, 32.
Kyle Crighton's matters previously were adjourned to Tuesday, February 27, when he was expected to be sentenced over the high-priced French bulldog pup incident, on charges of steal dog, dishonestly obtaining property by deception and to smoking in a non-smoking area.
He was also facing sentence for thieving two pairs of sunglasses during the same visit to Sydney, as well as several unrelated second offence charges of driving while disqualified and to breaching his parole by cutting off a security ankle bracelet.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told that Crighton's involvement in the Balund-a Program - an Indigenous, diversion program for offenders over 18 that combines cultural programs with ones addressing addiction - was expected to continue until August.
Crighton was granted special bail so he could be transferred to Balund-a, and will not be sentenced until it is completed.
Ms McLaughlin said she wanted to keep "a close watch" on Crighton's progress so adjourned the case for a mention on April 23 to allow for an update from his defence lawyer, Rohan Harrison.
Crighton did not appear in court, but Jake Crighton did appear - via a video link to custody - when his matters went before magistrate Melissa Humphreys on Wednesday, February 28.
Jake Crighton, also known as Jake Crighton-Cromb, is facing three sets of charges, including counts of destroy or damage property in company, larceny and possess a shortened firearm.
Ms Humphreys was told the older Crighton, too, wanted to be bailed to the Balund-a program, but was prevented from doing so because the would-be participant already had an "associate" taking part.
Jake Crighton's case was adjourned for a couple of weeks to allow inquiries to be made into how he might still be accepted into the program.
