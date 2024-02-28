AWFA club to play inaugural Riverina Cup with four-figures for the winner

Albury Wodonga Football Association women's league and FA Cup champions Albury Hotspurs will chase an inaugural Riverina title, starting Saturday.
The Riverina Cup has been coordinated by Football Wagga, with men's and women's teams from the city, AWFA and Griffith invited to contest the knockout competition.
Spurs' women's outfit is the only AWFA-affiliated team to enter.
"We have definitely been looking at a pre-season competition to enter, we've got a few players that have played against various people from Wagga and Griffith, so we just wanted to test our mettle against players outside our association," Spurs' president and women's coach Brad Howard said.
Spurs will understand the pressure associated with any knockout competition after toppling Albury United last year to retain the FA Cup.
The club also snapped a 21-year league drought.
Spurs will host Griffith club Hanwood FC at its Aloysius Park headquarters from 4pm.
The women's winner will receive $1000 in prizemoney.
Meanwhile, Wodonga Diamonds will host Myrtleford in AWFA's season-opener on Saturday, March 16.
The other teams start the following day with Spurs away to Cobram Roar.
