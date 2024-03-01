'I was nearly skittled': Council to probe treacherous intersection

A North East intersection described as "the most dangerous in the district" will be investigated by council officers.
One councillor said she was perplexed as to why Wahgunyah residents had to resort to gathering 156 signatures on a petition to bring their concerns to Indigo Shire Council.
The plea for a footpath on the southern side of Blanche Street at Wahgunyah was voiced through the hand-signed petition tabled at the council's first meeting of the year on February 27.
Wahgunyah residents said safety issues regarding the intersection of Blanche and Foord streets had been "the talk of the town for years".
Barbara Flood, who has lived in Wahgunyah since 1974, said the stretch of road was quiet when The Border Mail visited on Thursday afternoon, February 29.
"There's usually cars parked all up here, the bottle shop on the corner is very busy, you're forced to walk out close to the middle of the road," Ms Flood said.
"I nearly got skittled last week, the cars just come screaming around the corner off Foord Road - it happens all the time.
"I'm more worried about mums with prams having no choice but to walk on the road."
The safety matter will be "investigated as an operational matter" by Indigo Shire Council after a unanimous vote on Tuesday night after they discussed the petition.
"We, the undersigned, are concerned residents of Wahgunyah who urge our councillors to recognise our concerns for the safety of pedestrians in Blanche Street, Wahgunyah, and order the construction of a footpath on the south side of Blanche Street between Frederick and Foord Streets as a matter of priority," the petition stated.
"With the construction of the new footpath in Traton Street, many people are now walking in this area of the town and the most noticeable is the number of young mothers with babies in pushers and toddlers on leads.
"When they reach the corner of Frederick and Blanche streets they are confronted with no footpath and only the roadway ... it's dangerous due to vehicles turning."
"We're coming up to the council deadline for making submissions for the capital works program and you can only do that online," Mr Pleitner said.
"Research had previously shown that people over 65, about 20 per cent of them have no online capacity.
"So what we're doing is we've got a lot of people in our town who had no idea about the internet, and certainly social media, they don't know what it's about so they can't stay in touch with what the council is doing or planning."
At Tuesday's meeting councillor Roberta Horne called for a review into how the council operates at smaller towns.
"I find it interesting that the people of Wahgunyah again found it necessary to contact us in this way," Cr Horne said. "I just wonder if we need to review the way that we cover these situations."
Deputy mayor Bernard Gaffney said petitions were an accepted way of bringing matters to light.
"We don't get a lot of petitions but I think petitions are a very good way for large numbers of the community to communicate with council," Cr Gaffney said.
"It's interesting that in this petition, they are all local people at Wahgunyah."
Mr Pleitner said he published a basic newsletter telling people what was happening regarding community and council matters.
"Unless you happen to be close over to Beechworth where council meetings are held, or you happen to be someone who follows their website all the time, you have no idea what the council is planning," he said.
"This modern technology is all good and well for the young people who understand it and use it, but not everyone has that access to it."
