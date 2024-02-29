THEN AND NOW: Slow progress of railway work blamed on gauge differences

Only about 30 chains of ballasting has been done on the first line and on the second ballasting had not been commenced. The reason advanced for the slow rate of progress is that the work has to be done by trollies with hand-labour. The New South Wales engines cannot be used on account of the difference of gauge, and up to the present time no Victorian engine has crossed the temporary bridge. In a few more days this difficulty might be overcome as the bridge will then be completed. But the contractor, it appears, has been expressly forbidden to run an engine over the earthwork until the lower ballast has been laid. At the present rate it seems likely to be the end of May before all is finished.

