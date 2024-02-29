Nova died because North Albury owner neglected her emaciated, starving dog

Nova the sighthound-cross was on the brink of starvation, having gone without a feed for at least two weeks.
A vet had no choice but to put her down, such was the dog's emaciated state.
Nova's neglect was inflicted by North Albury mother-of three Georgia Carmody, an act of "aggravated cruelty" for which she has been convicted and fined $3300.
Albury Local Court magistrate Melissa Humphreys also banned Carmody from owning or caring for any animal for five years, such was the seriousness of her offending
Carmody had tried to claim she'd fed the young hound "twice a day" though also accepted Nova was "so skinny" that she should have acted far sooner.
But the clinical evidence before a veterinarian at the Family Vet Centre in Wodonga made clear Carmody's neglect.
The dog was three to four-months-old when Carmody brought her in on March 18, 2023.
Because it was suspected Nova might also be stricken with canine parvovirus, Carmody - who initially said she'd had the dog for about two weeks - carried her into the consulting room wrapped in a towel.
"The dog was emaciated and had tarry, black faeces present in the towel," the court was told, in an RSPCA NSW outline of the prosecution case.
"There was a fly present on her thigh and a multitude of small maggots around her rectum."
The report said Nova's body temperature was low and so she was hypothermic - so low a thermometer could not detect a reading - and she had bradycardia, which meant a low heart rate, of about 80 beats per minute.
Nova was also demonstrating symptoms of anaemia, or low blood-oxygen saturation.
"She was collapsed and unable to raise."
Because of her dire state, plus Carmody's lack of money to pay for treatment, including over the possibility of Nova having parvovirus, no diagnostics were carried out "and the dog was euthanised".
"In the opinion of the examining vet, the dog required intensive veterinarian treatment for emaciation for at least the fortnight that the owners had indicated they had owned her," the RSPCA said.
"There was a failure to provide the dog with proper and sufficient food for a period of not less than 14 days prior to examination.
"The dog presented in a state of starvation."
Nova also was severely dehydrated.
Carmody, 29, of Fallon Street, pleaded guilty to an RSPCA-levelled charge of committing an act of aggravated cruelty on an animal.
The court was told the maximum penalty for this charge on conviction was a $110,000 fine and/or two years in jail.
Defence lawyer Graham Lamond submitted that Carmody was in a state of acute mental health stress at the time she had the dog.
Mr Lamond said Carmody's two youngest children were aged one and two - her oldest was aged eight - but she could not rely on the support of her mother as the older woman had just suffered a heart attack.
Adding to that stress, he said, were mental health issues being experienced by Carmody's brother.
Mr Lamond said Carmody did not oppose an RSPCA order banning her from owning an animal.
On sentencing her, Ms Humphreys said the offending was aggravated by Carmody being on a community corrections order, since expired, for an act of intimidation in 2022.
Ms Humphreys said the RSPCA facts made clear that Carmody had a young dog in her care for which she failed to provide adequate care, both in terms of failing to seek medical treatment and by not feeding the animal for "not less than 14 days".
"It is one where the dog presented in a highly emaciated state," she said.
Ms Humphreys said Carmody "should have been aware" that the dog needed help.
"I recognise that this dog has died as a result of this case of animal cruelty," she said.
Ms Humphreys said Carmody's criminality fell into the "mid-range" for such offending, "given it would have been a very difficult two weeks for this animal".
The court was told an RSPCA inspector visited the vet surgery on March 20, 2023, to inspect Nova's body, then went to Carmody's home on March 28 to conduct an interview.
Carmody revealed she obtained Nova in November or late October of 2022 when the dog was about eight weeks' old.
"She had not been putting on weight," she told the inspector, and also admitted "I lied to the vet" in claiming she had owned Nova for a couple of weeks.
"She was getting fed twice a day. I told the vet I only had her for a couple of weeks, but I was stressed out because she was so skinny.
"We had been feeding her, I swear."
When asked why she had not taken Nova to a veterinarian earlier, Carmody replied: "I know I should have, I regret it now, I really do."
The court was told that because parvovirus was considered such an "aggressive" and fast-acting disease, "the dog would have died from the virus before it could have reached that level of emaciation" presented in the Wodonga veterinary clinic.
Half of the fine will go to RSPCA NSW, with Carmody also ordered to pay $110 costs to the organisation.
