Family support agency wants people to explore jobs and 'see what we do'

Asher Baker wanted to become a social worker to help change the lives of vulnerable people.
"Coming from a teaching background, I don't want to just see the child at the other side of the bench," she said.
"I want to find out what's making them tick and what's working for them and what could make their life better."
She now works at Upper Murray Family Care, which hopes to attract a new crop of people interested in roles that support Border children and families.
The agency's careers open day on Thursday, March 21, will give prospective employees the chance to meet managers and register their interest in a position.
Ms Baker said the open day was a focus on anyone looking for a career change, or studying.
"We have a range of different programs within our organisation that people can work in," she said.
"The open day is about coming in and talking to different people as well as finding out more about our employee benefits and culture."
Ms Baker said she was employed at the organisation while studying her master of social work, so really recommended the flexibility.
"I feel the day will be a good opportunity; we're opening doors for anyone interested in a job position or who are just wanting to check us out and what we do.
"We have a broad scope of positions, from child protection, mental health, financial counselling and so much more."
Ms Baker said it would be a "try before you buy-type day".
"We want people to get a feel for us, see what we do and how we hold space together."
The event at 27-29 Stanley Street Wodonga will run from 9.30am to 2.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.