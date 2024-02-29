A handful of the league's recruits will make their debut in the 'praccies'

The Wangaratta clubs will unveil a handful of recruits when Ovens and Murray footy returns on Saturday.
There's now a month until the two games on Good Friday to start the season, with a number of clubs playing three practice games.
Wangaratta Rovers will unveil former Aberfeldie captain Samuel Cattapan and ex-Strathmore skipper Xavier Allison when they play Goulburn Valley outfit Maroopna at Wangaratta's Cathedral College from midday.
"Xavier will play on a back flank and Sam in the midfield, so it's going to be good to see, from a game plan point of view, that coming to fruition," second-year coach Sam Murray offered.
Rovers finished fifth last year, but have added a number of recruits, including former Carlton midfielder Lochie O'Brien.
Meanwhile, Wangaratta will roll out former Coburg VFL player Aidan Tilley and 2017 premiership player Nick Richards against another GV club in Mansfield at Whorouly from 12pm.
"We are playing a younger team this week so just giving opportunities to all the guys under 23," Pies' coach Ben Reid explained.
It's not unusual for all clubs to hand youngsters a game or two in the pre-season matches, with the majority fielding as close to full strength as possible for the final hitout.
Meanwhile, cricket commitments have cut into Corowa-Rutherglen for its match against Myrtleford at Wahgunyah.
The match starts from 4pm.
And Wodonga Raiders will tackle Melton at Howlong from midday.
Raiders will kick-off the season proper at home to Lavington on March 29.
Clubs traditionally have the final weekend off, prior to round one.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.